DEATH NOTICE

Sylvia Arnett affectionately called mother age 92 years of #4A Pitt Road off Boyd Road died at her residence on Saturday, February 25th, 2023.

She was survived by her sons: Derek (Ambadark), Gregory Sr., Kirk Sr. Thomas, Paul and Andre Thompson D.A.S of Police 1263 Remy Minnis; daughters: Frances Arnett, Barbara & Jewel Thompson, Louise Knowles, Michelle Basden and Stephanie Rolle; sister: Maria Roach; brother: Basil Moss numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.