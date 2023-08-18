DEATH NOTICE

Deaconess Sylvia Hepburn Lloyd aged 83 years, of Nassau East South and formerly of Green Castle, Eleuthera, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday 12th August, 2023.

She is survived by her Daughter: Joanne Ferguson; Sons: Paul Hepburn (Diedre) and Norman Sinclair; Grandchildren: Brenville & Antonio Ferguson, Amanda Jones, Akia Hepburn, Alika & Glen Smith;Sisters: Mildred Cooper, Patsy Morley, Kathrina Sycret, and Annismae Curtis; Brothers: Lance, Uthal, and Pastor Lionel Sands; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.