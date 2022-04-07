Memorial service for the late Sylvia Sands age 65 years of Podoleo Street will be held on Saturday, April 9th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Cooper’s Terrace Cathedral, Kemp Road. Officiating will be Pastor Robert McPhee. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Left to cherish her memories are her

Children: Edwina Moxey, Shakera Mackey, Dr. Shenika Gibson, Brentinero Sands and Kenneth Gibson; Grandchildren: Regina Moxey, Sandakon Stuart, Kenneth Gibson Jr. JonBrenae Sands, Brentiano Sands, Brentinero Sands; Sisters & Brothers: Reese, Rodena Sands, Virginia Curry, Theresa Roker, Bernadette Ferguson, Ettine Minnis, Robert, Rodger, Raymon, Rodney Sands, David Curry and Brian Forbes, Richard and Kevin Sands; Aunts & Uncles: Judy LaRoda, Sylvia Greenwade, Delores LaRoda-Joseph, Joyce Gibson, Jennifer LaRoda, Marge Sands, Wilhelmina Knowles, Elease Sands, Dr. Wellington Gibson, Errington Lightbourne, David Knowles, Harold Laroda; Nieces & Nephews: Emmanuel, Katherine, Ruth, Rebecca Minnis, Demetrius, Ken, Renique, Robert Jr, Rogette, Kayla, Kevin, Kenvano, Kenny, Navardo Sands, Kevin Rolle, T’Andra Edden, Kenvano & Brea Ferguson, Denia Louis, Kendra Joseph, Crystal Sweeting, Jonneisha Davis, Keva Forbes, Anishka, Matthieu, T’arah Curry, David Curry Jr.; Cousins: Alexander, Savannah, Quinton, Nikita, Latanya, Latoya, Chanel, Gary, Dr. Nicholas and Dr. Myles LaRoda, Stephen Moss, Chrissy Johnson, Joyanne (Dwight), Zaria Burrows, Georgina Gibson, Edgar, Olga, Angie Lightbourne, Margarette (Owen), Syretta, Antonio, Sophie, Gleneke, Kendisha, Cedric Rolle, Mallory, Tamika, Jovan, AJ, Lisa Sands, Warrick Gibson, Leighton, Tresca, Conticia Clarke; Other Special Mentions: Mr. John (Charlie) Beckford, Alice Josey, The Podoleo Street Family, Nassau Village Family, The Crooked Island Family, The Washington DC. Family, The Cannan Baptist Church Family, The New Mount Zion Baptist Church Family, Vernette Thomas, Jarraid Scott and Family, Papa Ted, Candice Trembley, Bernice, Stephanie, Phillipa Sturrup, Vanna and Tia Rolle, Mrs. Vernetta Curry, Ms. Glenys Hanna Martin and many others too numerous to mention.

There will be No Public viewing.