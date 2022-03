DEATH NOTICE

Sylvia Sands age 65 years of Podoleo Street died at her residence on Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022.

He is survived by her 3 daughters: Shenika Gibson, Edwina Moxey and Shakera Mackey; special friends: John Beckford; 8 brothers; 7 sisters: 5 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.