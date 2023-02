Funeral service for Sylvia Virginia Ward, 82 yrs., a resident of Lakeside Drive, Yamacraw Beach Estates & formerly of Cockburn Town, San Salvador, will be held at Hillview Seventh Day Adventist Church, Tonique Williams Darling Highway, on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Leonardo Rahming, assisted by Pastor John Carey, Pastor Kenny Deveaux, Elder Carolyn Hanna-Deal & Elder Daniel Major. Interment follows in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Sylvia is survived by:

Children: Joyce Pratt, Mavis Vanderpool, Bradley Seymour, Lorrene Knowles, Gerald Knowles, Elaine Farquharson

Grandchildren: Sydney (Cassandra) Delancy, Shanton Curry, Larry Vanderpool, Bradley Jr., Trey, Kent, Naviah Seymour, Kyle & Hope Seymour (Deceased) Leslie, Melissa Williams, Coredo Knowles, Axel, Keisha Knowles, Sharnelle Rolle, Shawna Francis, Charles Rolle Jr. CJ (Deceased)

Great Grandchildren: Sydney Jr. Syvarrio & Kyle, Delancy, Shanton Jr. & Shonae Curry, Lazario & Nia Vanderpool, Zaida, Myiah & Nova Seymour, London Knowles

A host of other relatives and friends including: Descendants of Paul Ward & Hilda Edgecombe Ward of Cockburn Town, San Salvador, Honorable Michael Pintard and Family, Honorable Hubert Ingraham & Family, Honorable Hubert & Patricia Minnis & Family, Honorable Dame Janet Bostwick & Family, Free National Movement Organization, Mr. William Pyfrom & Family, Mr. Bernard Tetreault & Family, Mr. Fano & Family, Mr. Michael Reckley & Family, Kingsley Ferguson & Family, Carmon Moss & Family, Charles Rolle & Family, Eddison & Patrice Kelly, Siobhan Reilly- Laing, Nicole Reilly, Sister Norma Turnquest & Family, Mrs. Deborah Seymour & Family, Mrs. Judy Hankins Knowles, Mr. Clem Penn & Family, Carmel Armbrister & Family, Minerva, Omatt & Sharon Albury, Jean & Ann Barnett, Laverne Minnis Swaby, Verna Minnis, Denise Minnis Russell, Margaret Walkes & Family, Valarie Darville & Family, Betty Deveaux, Thelma Musgrove, Mary Woods, Winfred Taylor, Blanche Spence & Family, Robert Barnett & Family, Howard Minnis & Family, Levant Armbrister & Family, Sam Ward & Family, Andrew & Renee Murray & Family, Claudine Gibson, Yonterlaye Adderley Yamacraw Beach Estates Neighborhood & Family, Philadelphia Seventh Day Adventist Church Family,

Special Thanks to: Dr Duane Sands, Dr Theo Ferguson, Dr Francine Pinder, Dr Susan Campbell, The Elizabeth Estates Community Clinic Staff special thanks to Nurse Wilson & Dr Thompson Dr Holiday and staff at Oncology Department.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Thursday & on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.