Obituaries

T. Jaciel Williams

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email September 8, 2022
0 106 Less than a minute

Retired Superintendent T. Jaciel Williams aged 81 of Robinson Road and formerly of Upper Bogue, Eleuthera, died in Savannah Georgia, U.S.A on Thursday, September 1st, 2022.

He is survived by his Wife: Daphne Anette Williams; Daughters: Mishelette (Shelly) Williams, Shannel Marie Neeley, Juliette Antoinette Williams, and Dr. Crystal Williams Maynard; Sons-in-law: Beryn Neeley and Dr. Roy Maynard Jr.; Grandchildren: Khai Neeley, Roy (RJ) Maynard, and Roman Maynard; Aunt: Muriel Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email September 8, 2022
0 106 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Andre’ Dorian Thompson “DRE”

Andre’ Dorian Thompson “DRE”

September 8, 2022
Photo of Carol Patrice Bowe

Carol Patrice Bowe

September 8, 2022
Photo of Hattie Sweeting

Hattie Sweeting

September 8, 2022
Photo of Robert Anthony (Tony) Garraway

Robert Anthony (Tony) Garraway

September 8, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker