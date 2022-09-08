Retired Superintendent T. Jaciel Williams aged 81 of Robinson Road and formerly of Upper Bogue, Eleuthera, died in Savannah Georgia, U.S.A on Thursday, September 1st, 2022.

He is survived by his Wife: Daphne Anette Williams; Daughters: Mishelette (Shelly) Williams, Shannel Marie Neeley, Juliette Antoinette Williams, and Dr. Crystal Williams Maynard; Sons-in-law: Beryn Neeley and Dr. Roy Maynard Jr.; Grandchildren: Khai Neeley, Roy (RJ) Maynard, and Roman Maynard; Aunt: Muriel Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.