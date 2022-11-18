Table tennis tournament set for Saturday

Sports

The Bahamas Table Tennis Federation and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China here in The Bahamas in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture will host a table tennis tournament this Saturday at the A.F. Adderley Gymnasium.

The tournament will highlight 25 years of diplomatic relationship between the People’s Republic of China and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. It is set to get underway at 9 a.m., with the junior, intermediate, adult, adult doubles and team competition categories competing.

Tournament organizer Sudan Khalfani said that everything is happening as per schedule. Khalfani said the relationship between the federation and the Chinese Embassy is new, with the two officially coming together earlier this year for the first time.

“We have mutual goals and interests, one of which is promoting and developing the sport of table tennis. So far the results have been phenomenal and with the collaboration with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, eager children and supporting parents, the sport has grown exponentially,” Khalfani said.

Interested persons can register online or register the morning of the competition. The online link is https://forms.gle/WLQiW1XL2W1jXF8Q8.

The top three positions in each category will receive a trophy, cash prize and of course bragging rights. Khalfani said he expects to see some tight competition in the different divisions as they battle for the top positions.

The federation has been holding training sessions for juniors at L.W. Young Junior High School. Khalfani said the program is coming along well. He said they are preparing two juniors for an international tournament.

This is the final table tennis tournament for the year. Next year, the federation is looking forward to starting a league for both juniors and seniors.

Persons can also call (242) 429-9881 or (242) 426-5153 for more information.

