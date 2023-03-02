Tackling our immigration crisis

Dear Editor,



In more recent times, the phrase “dropping a dime” took on the pejorative meaning of “snitch”. However, back in the old days, it had a literal and symbolic meaning, which was quite different.

You see, once upon a time there were these quaint little instruments called pay phones. Back then, they could be used to make telephone calls after a dime was dropped into a tiny slot on the contraption.

Anyway, enough about ol’ stories. Let’s tie that heading into the scribble which follows. Ok?

I once offered my opinion on some topic or the other and called it my two cents. After that, for reasons not to do with value or inflation, I called similar jottings my five cents.

Now, I decided to use a whole dime, much the way it used to be in making a worthwhile call.

I only hope that you do not hang up before getting to the end of this. It’s my dime, anyway.

Again, nobody asked me, but consider these few lines as an unsolicited brief being submitted, similar to those “friend of the court” submissions in legal matters. Call it “friend of the Bahamian citizens”, although no pseudo scholarship or professionalism is intended here.

Here’s a revisiting of sorts to that whole conundrum related to our huge out-of-control migrant problem which seems to be enveloping The Bahamas again at this time.

Previously, I had opined that no person in The Bahamas should be moving about (or even settled in quite stationary, for that matter) in an undocumented state.

Individuals may be Bahamian citizens, Bahamian permanent or temporary residents, Bahamian belongers, or visitors/tourists.

Anyone without such official status/documents would have 48 hours to establish their place in our system or be detained/deported.

Once such a system becomes activated, all persons would have three months to be officially registered, and within the following three months, all the various bio-metric identification cards and new passports would be issued.

All individuals would be mandated to have their ID cards with them in all public settings.

Corresponding passports would only be required for international travel.

As a matter of sensitivity and practicality, only the photo page in each passport would be differentiated with various colored strips denoting national status.

During the six months transition period, our borders would have to be vigorously monitored and regulated, so that only those who are here now are granted basic one-time-only belonger status.

Only citizens would be allowed to vote or hold government offices. Only citizens will be allowed to own real estate.

So-called Crown land issuance is a related topic, but needs another day, time and place to be articulated properly.

Permanent and temporary residents would be able to lease real estate, but not purchase land in this reorganized dispensation.

On their leased properties, houses/buildings of whatever value may be erected as residences or investment entities.

These renewable leases may be granted for 10, 20, or even 50 years.

Renewals would neither be guaranteed nor mandatory. Leases may not be transferred, but buildings may be sold or “passed on” to others in The Bahamas.

As for children born to non-citizens in The Bahamas, such individuals would inherit their parents’ status.

Should one married parent have citizenship and the other hold a different status, the offspring would not automatically gain citizenship. An application process would have to be followed and approved.

Only children born to two Bahamian citizens would receive automatic citizenship.

No justice of the peace, notary public, lawyer, or clergy would be able to validate or change the status of any person in The Bahamas.

The Department of Immigration would necessarily have to be expanded and upgraded to facilitate all the changes/operations required to make the new system effective.

Additionally, ongoing and intensive efforts would have to be maintained in eliminating the influx of undocumented migrants into The Bahamas.

All available technologies must be utilized in our efforts to establish and maintain a sensible immigration policy.

Every aspect of the Bahamian governance, development and progressive movement should be enhanced once that migrant problem is securely in hand.

Still, as with any system, flaws will become apparent and necessarily corrected.

In my opinion, even an imperfect system in this instance would be better than no system or a hand- me- down colonial relic.

We should be sick and tired of this insane giddiness. A cat chasing its tail might be a long-standing spectacle, but as a national metaphor, we can do better than that!

Hope I didn’t waste my dime on this call.



– MB