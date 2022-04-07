Obituaries

TAKARRA DEANNEA FARRINGTON-JONES affectionately called “Karra”

Funeral Service for MRS. TAKARRA DEANNEA FARRINGTON-JONES affectionately called “Karra”, age 38 years of #14 Waterfall Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022  at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Native Baptist Church, Coral Road, Freeport, Grand  Bahama. Officiating will Rev. Harrison Butler. Interment will follow at the Le Pavillion Interment and Mausoleum, Cathedral Blvd, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of her Husband: Colin Jones; Son: Ayden Jones;

Loving Parents: Deacon Betty and Robert Rose Sr.; Father: Apostle Kirk Farrington ;

Stepmother : Elder Vangie Farrington;  Grandmother: Rafolita Williams;  Brothers: Robert Rose Jr., Minister Kivano Farrington and Deacon Anton  Johnson; Sisters: Kaylisa Johnson, Michalia Farrington, Ragaina Rose, Robertha Swann and Nicarra Brooks; In-Laws: Paul, Kendal and Devon Jones, Paul Pipher, and Torey Richards, Anastacia Dixen, Aeisha, Tamara, Shalud, Stephen, and Shialo Jones, Kaiden and Kailani  Richards, and Usol Jones; Nephews: Ethan Johnson, Kamari Archer, Fedric Fisher, Jonathan Swann, Janeko Cartwright and Samalie                         Farrington; Nieces: Anthelia Johnson, Gabriella Farrington, Samara and Samaina Swann, and Harmony Rolle (adopted); Aunts: Pastor Dottlee Major, Deaconess Karen and Carnetta, Dewania, and Dale Farrington, Lisa  Roberts,PastorRosaida Jennings, Dorothea Gumbs (Florida), Min. Sheila Williams, Janay Carrol, Shirley Small,  Elder Beverley Delancy, Michelle Cox, Donna Pratt, Pandora Pratt, Gloria Rose-Culmer, Renea Simms, Ruby Outten, Barbara Outten, Belinda Jones, Anya Jones, Dawn Gilbert and  Dorothea Johnson (North Carolina);

Uncles: Minister Kenneth, Minister Anthony and Romell Farrington, Minister Craig Major, Lloyd Nesbitt, Elrod Outten, Franklin Pratt, Stanley Jennings, Gary Cox, Edwin Simms, Llewlyn, Lynx and  Walter Jones; Grandaunts: Betty Delancy, Rosenthal Gardiner, Victoria Phillips, Almaida Hall, Viola Cox, Ruby Outten, Pastor Thelma Young, Hazel Smith, Mary Scott, Deaconess Francis McPhee, Coletta  Farrington and Rev. Ella Charlton; Granduncles: Glen Outten, Thomas Outten, Rev. Goldstone Williams (TCI), Rev. Caleb Williams (Tennesse), Alboin   Williams, Floyd Farrington and Evangelist McPhee; Numerous Cousins Including: Dr. Monique Pratt, Raven, Simone, Kendall, Kenyawn, Donnell, Allison, Ivanique, Kirby, Shakerra, Justin, Jordyn, Jamaal, Ashley, Keino, Vinter, Timothy, Travain, Faith, Tanya, Troy, Jaiden, Jaliah, Jarrod, Edwin, Tyrese, Tyrrell, Destiny, Cherrell, Ricardo, Ian, Melissa, Kesha, Quinton, Gavais, Gerrad, Brittany, Leshea, Precious, Antonio, Anthony Jr., Kenneth Jr., Kenstantin, Sterano, Shekera, Tiffany, Latario, Stephen, Calvin and Kesha, Nettica, Joyanna, Demekos, Charles and Uletth; other Relatives and Friends including : Nicoya Bauld (Canada), Jill Newman (West Palm Beach, Fla.), Tashana Tynes, Ricardo and Dameilia Butler, Bradley and Michelle,Audreaand Adrian Cleare, Freeport Taxi Staff, Freeport Container Port Warehouse Staff, Word of Hope Christian Academy Staff, Island Seas Resort Staff, Ashley and Capon Bonzen, William and Paula Hutton and Family (Portland Maine), the entire Rose Family (Freeport and Nassau), the entire Williams and Outten family and a host of other family and friends too numerous to mention. We, the family apologize for anyone’s name we may have missed, it was not intentional. Thank you for understanding.

Viewing will be held in the “Serenity Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, 11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

