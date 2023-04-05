‘Take a stand to protect livelihood’

President and Managing Director of Atlantis Audrey Oswell yesterday urged resort employees to take a stand in relation to Royal Caribbean International’s (RCI) proposal for a $100 million beach club at the western end of Paradise Island, renewing concerns about the project, which continues to be mired in controversy nearly a month after the government announced it has given the green light subject to environmental approvals.

“Many of you have expressed your support for our speaking out and asked what Atlantis team members can do to make their voices heard,” Oswell said.

“The local economy is driven by tourism, and for the most part, tourism is driven by the beautiful waters and beaches of The Bahamas and its people.

“As part of the hospitality industry, we need to stand up and protect our livelihood. I encourage you to share your thoughts with your family and friends. Follow the review process as it unfolds and, if you feel strongly, contribute to the public dialogue.”

Atlantis has a decades-long presence on Paradise Island and is the largest private employer in The Bahamas.

Oswell’s direct communication to Atlantis employees came several weeks after she released an op-ed highlighting the resort’s concerns about what RCI is seeking to do.

She said in that March 9 piece that in response to the first presentation by RCI to the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP), Atlantis raised over 50 questions mostly related to potential environmental threats.

Those questions were never answered, according to Oswell.

She advised staff yesterday of several concerns identified so far:

• Any expansion of beach areas, overwater cabanas, seawalls, jetties, or other structures poses potentially devastating impacts on the Paradise Island coastline and our beaches.

• Any potential impacts on the health of the thriving coral reef at the north seabed must be carefully studied and mitigated.

• Desalination and wastewater treatment plants required to service the project — plans call for thousands of beachgoers each day which could potentially threaten the water source for all of Paradise Island. The odors, noise, and handling of discharge from such wastewater treatment plants are also of particular concern.

• Noise from large numbers of people, music, jet skis, and other activities and amenities offered at the project site pose potential threats to neighboring residential property owners and Atlantis.

Oswell said, “In addition to the still unanswered environmental questions, many believe a deeper analysis of the project’s economic impact is required.”

She said in her communication to Atlantis colleagues that given whatever happens on Paradise Island has the potential to impact Atlantis, its guests, and all who work at the property, the resort has been paying close attention to this project ever since it was first proposed in 2020.

“The potential impact on our beaches, marine life, and water supply could be devastating if the appropriate environmental controls and practices are not carefully planned and executed,” she said.

“As the leader of tourism for The Bahamas and long-time stewards of the ocean and its marine life, caring for the environment has become part of our DNA. It is at the core of who we are and what we do.

“Over the last several weeks, there has been spirited debate in the media regarding the RCI project.

“Usually, Atlantis does not take part in this type of public discussion, but we made an exception this time and I want to share the principal reasons for our concern and participation in this public dialogue.

“We sincerely hope this project’s review and approval process will develop following all the necessary protocols. Unfortunately, that has yet to be our experience to date. Hence the reason for the public alarm.”

Oswell said there have been few opportunities for public review of the plans.

“Back in 2021, we attended a public presentation on the project, as did several local environmental groups and interested parties,” she said.

“After the meeting, we submitted a list of questions to RCI and the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP). To date, none of these questions have been answered.”

Oswell said that when announcements by Royal Caribbean and the government suggested the project was close to being approved in early March, “we, along with others in the Nassau/Paradise Island community, voiced our surprise and worry”.

“In response to this outpouring of caution, Prime Minister [Philip] Davis issued assurances that the review process, which includes an assessment of the project’s environmental impacts, was still underway and would be thorough,” she said.

“That’s excellent news – and we intend to follow that process closely.”

On March 7, Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper announced RCI’s approval.

He said the project when completed will offer guests beach and water sport activities, as well as Bahamian entertainment and retail experiences.

Cooper said at full capacity the beach club will accommodate less than five percent of the cruise passenger arrivals each day.

“We anticipate this development will attract more tourists off the ships and will, therefore, have minimal adverse impact on existing businesses,” he added.

Cooper said final approval of the project is subject to submission and approval of a standard environmental impact assessment (EIA) and an environmental management plan.

The following day, the prime minister said he expected ground to be broken on the project “almost immediately”.

Cooper later assured “broad public consultation” will take place before the final approval is given.

Responding to Oswell last month, he said, “[The Department of Environmental Planning and Protection] is aware of the questions raised by Atlantis and I am satisfied that these questions will be addressed as a part of the normal process.

“The Bahamas has one of the most stringent processes in the world for environmental protection regarding developments. That process will be followed for all developments in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

Dr. Rhianna Neely-Murphy, DEPP director, said yesterday the department does not at this time have anything before it in relation to the RCI project.

Neely-Murphy also said she could not confirm ever receiving any questions from Atlantis. She was out of office at the time The Nassau Guardian contacted her yesterday evening and was not in a position to double check.