‘Take VAT off medicines’

Despite the government’s recent announcement that new price control changes will take effect tomorrow, the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association (BPA) has written Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis insisting that “new price control regulations specific to the pharmacy sector are untenable and not sustainable for the sector to operate for any length of time”.

The association instead recommends the government eliminate value-added tax (VAT) and duty on medicines and ensure that price control officers ensure that these savings are passed along to customers.

At the beginning of this year, the government added 10 percent VAT to medicines and also to breadbasket items, a move that proved controversial, even though it reduced VAT on everything else from 12 percent to 10 percent.

In his national address on October 11, Prime Minister Philip Davis announced changes to price control items, including the reduction of the profit margin on price-controlled drugs, “providing additional relief to Bahamians”.

He said, “During an inflation emergency, it’s important to take the steps we can to improve affordability.”

But pharmacists and grocers continue to object to the already gazetted changes, insisting those changes would be detrimental to their businesses.

In an October 27 letter to Halkitis, Shantia McBride, BPA president, said, “It is important to note that a major customer that would benefit from this elimination (of VAT) at the wholesale level would be the government, who spends over $20 million annually on medications procured from the local wholesalers, and this could result in savings of at least $3 million or more per year.”

The association also recommends that during the time frame stated for Price Control (Drug) Regulations Amendment, October 12, 2022 to January 12, 2023, the government should retain the 25 percent price control on prescription medicines for wholesale pharmacy operations and the 50 percent price control on prescription medicines for retail pharmacy operations.

The association said price control officers can be used to ensure compliance to this rate.

“BPA is willing to offer the services of pharmacists to the government to offer price control officer training, to ensure proper regulation of agreements,” McBride stated.

“Price control for retail/wholesale operations should be revised after at least 90 days, considering the factors outlined above.

“If VAT for prescription medicines are removed, during this time, a determined price control rate can be negotiated utilizing provided operation analysis data provided by BPA from the pharmacy industry stakeholders.”

The association’s president added, “We believe that the government has good intentions, and we, too, are concerned about the hardship of many of our citizens and are willing to do what we can reasonably do to help.

“However, we do not believe that the price control that has been imposed on us is the way to go as it will only cause additional hardship and add to the [number] of people already struggling.”

McBride wrote that the government of The Bahamas would have done better to properly consult with the wholesale and retail stakeholders, as doing so might have resulted in a feasible approach to the issues surrounding and related to the cost of medicines in The Bahamas.

The association noted the current price control for wholesale pharmacy is 25 percent of acquisition cost.

It said this does not realistically cover all the associated costs which would give a true price of the medication being procured.

This rate has been in place over 40 years and at best should be considered for an increase, the association said.

McBride stated, “Our revenue ranges from predominantly prescription only, to a more balanced mix of over-the-counter and front store items.

“For both wholesale and retail, 60-plus percent of revenue is generated from the prescription and over-the-counter drug categories given for price control. This would be a significant loss of revenue.

“In the retail stores, 10-15 percent of revenue is generated from the breadbasket categories identified. Another significant loss.

“Retail generally requires higher margins to survive – no matter the industry.

“In the current economic environment, 40 percent would only break even at best – more than 40 percent is required for actual profitability and stability. The National Prescription Drug Plan is already below this.”

McBride explained the new prescription categories:

• 35 percent markup = 26 percent gross margin

• 40 percent markup = 28.5 percent gross margin

• Breadbasket = 20 percent gross margin

McBride further explained that wholesalers operate on extremely low margins and high volume.

Average markups (on landed cost) are 20-25 percent, she stated, adding anything less than that creates a loss.

“Economic pressure creating current market inflation is a worldwide effect driven primarily by the supply chain and manufacturers and increasing costs of getting product to the marketplace,” she added.

“Introduction of suppressed gross margins in the wholesale and retail pharmacy industry can only add to the dimensional pricing complexity that merchants will employ that will only extend, increase, and enhance the existing inflationary economic climate.”

McBride added, “Facility costs (construction, maintenance, security and equipment) have all drastically increased over this 40-year period.”

She said specifically looking at the past five years, costs have increased exponentially in all of these areas: Salaries for workers, both skilled and non-skilled have increased; regulatory costs have also increased during this time, inclusive of Pharmacy Council fees; mandatory continuing education costs; and other regulatory obligations such as DEHS rules.

McBride said with all the associated costs for the wholesalers seeing increases, it is only logical that retail pharmacies would have to absorb these costs, as they are the primary customer for wholesale pharmacy operations. Retail operations also have some specific costs associated with their business, she added.

She also stated, “The pharmacy industry has always been willing to do its part, and currently partner professionally across the industry with the government of The Bahamas to provide medication cost relief to the public via the National Prescription Drug Plan (NPDP) at significantly reduced markups. Wholesalers are often called upon to participate in charitable events and provide sponsorships and donations to charities and various organizations.

“We have done so over the years without fail and will continue to do so as long as we are able.”

The pharmacists and grocers associations met on Friday in a demonstration of unity and have now both presented proposals to the government regarding price controls.

Retail Grocers’ Association President Philip Beneby said yesterday, “Grocers neither pharmacists can survive with the suggested percentage margin by the government.”

The Retail Grocers’ Association is also asking the government to consider eliminating the 10 percent VAT on breadbasket items.

It has also offered to partner with the Ministry of Social Services toward the addition of a 10 percent value on all food stamps/vouchers issued by the ministry.

As an alternative, the grocers have presented a list of categories and margins they would be able to live with.

They expected to meet with the government on Friday to discuss that proposal, but The Nassau Guardian understands the meeting has not yet taken place.