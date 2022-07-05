Taking a mental health break

For Erica Morris, cancer is more mental than anything, which is why this cancer fighter is looking forward to a welcome reprieve between undergoing a double mastectomy, taking 16 rounds of chemotherapy treatments and, before the start of 25 rounds of radiation in August over five weeks, for a European getaway, which she said she needs.

“I don’t feel attractive. I don’t feel beautiful. I don’t have breasts. I have what I call my battle scars and I needed something to lift my spirit,” said Morris.

The 48-year-old mother of one will travel with her son, Johnathan Robert Thomas, 10, and Sherrenne Rigby, whom she describes as one half of her best friend squad, to Lyon, France; Zurich, Switzerland; then Paris, France; in time for Bastille Day on July 14.

It’s a trip that was supposed to have happened July 2022, but, with the world shutdown, due to the pandemic, it had to be postponed.

“I always say God, in His infinite wisdom, knows best, and He knows that I needed this trip at this moment. God knew I would go through something, and that I would need this trip now after having surgery, and chemo, and fighting depression – and before radiation.”

Morris is scheduled to have 25 rounds of radiation over five weeks beginning in August.

Her European getaway she said will take her out of the rut of medical appointments and COVID protocols.

“It’s been so many appointments and having to go back to the drawing board when the insurance don’t approve you for certain things … it’s a lot.”

Morris was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

She said she is most looking forward to being able to disconnect from everything and not having to worry about medical appointments.

“The chemo alone has taken away so much from me,” she said, including two of her teeth that turned medium brown and had to be extracted; they could not be saved. And she can’t have any major dental work for a few years until she has been declared cancer-free.

She is looking forward to the day that she can have the fat from her stomach used to reconstruct her breasts.

Morris has battled numerous medical challenges on various fronts including lupus, an autoimmune disease, but she lives her life by the mantra, in order to be powerful, one must empower. When she found herself in a “battle” against the formidable foe, known as breast cancer, she decided she had to tackle all obstacles head on, and that the best way for her to do that was to empower herself.

She cut her hair (knowing it would fall out eventually, once she commenced treatment) and dyed it pink. She opted to wear shirts with lighthearted comments with cancer references. And it was super easy to spot her because, on any given day, she wore pink tutus, pink wigs, boas … when she took her treatment – anything to help distract her from what she was going through.

At diagnosis, she made up her mind that she would have a bilateral mastectomy. Morris said she did everything she could to empower herself for the process to fight the insidious disease.

As much as she tries to empower herself, Morris copped to days when she gets tired of being strong and said she outright refuses to wear her “big girl panties”.

“Cancer wears you out! It takes a toll on your body. You try to find ways to feel normal like taking long showers, hoping it will revive you, and it doesn’t. I’ve heard another cancer patient say it becomes an all-consuming, unwanted companion. During this journey, I have found there are different types of exhaustion when living with cancer – physical, mental, informational and emotional. And there are days when I’m overwhelmed with it all.”

Through treatment, Morris watched her appearance change – her nails were black, she lost her eyebrows and hair. She said chemotherapy has made her body feel like she’s an old woman.

With chemotherapy done, Morris’ hair is beginning to grow back in, and she said her tastebuds are back but are still not at 100 percent.

Morris made the decision to remove both her breasts to give herself the best chance at life because she’s looking forward to raising her son, and living to meet her son’s children and at least one of her great-grandchildren.

“I want to see him graduate from elementary [school], high school, college, get married and have children, so whatever I need to do to be here for it all, I am doing it – no matter what comes with it – depression, anger, despair, lowered self-esteem, not ever having a relationship or getting married. For my son, I was willing to risk it all.”

Morris learned she had breast cancer after her son accidentally grazed her and left her in excruciating pain.

“My son was lying on my lap trying to get comfortable and he grazed my nipple. I thought he had taken my nipple off. I checked inside my bra to make sure it was still there. The pain was excruciating.”

She said she initially brushed it off as tenderness from her menstrual cycle, until she realized she had already had her cycle for the month and the pain was just in one breast. She said it was a pain that lingered for days and, as a result, she knew something was wrong.

Her breast cancer battle is compounded with lupus, with which she was diagnosed approximately seven years ago.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that occurs when a person’s immune system attacks their own tissues and organs. Inflammation caused by lupus can affect many different body systems, including a person’s joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs.

Morris’ lupus is under control but the medication she takes for it, an immunosuppressant, poses a threat to her healing process from cancer and can increase her chance of infection.

As she continues to do what she has to, to beat cancer, Morris, who takes treatment in the United States, said The Bahamas is her happy place, and said she always looks forward to returning home for long walks on the beach.