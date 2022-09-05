Taking my leave

This will be my last column for an indefinite period as I start a new chapter and venture in my life as The Bahamas ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco.

There is perhaps no greater honor to represent one’s country abroad and I am thankful to the honorable Philip Brave Davis for this opportunity to serve.

I am grateful to the management of The Nassau Guardian, in particular Mr. Terrence Murrell for his help over the years in facilitating my column, which was deemed to be about real estate. In so many cases the column spoke about issues affecting us ordinary people on a daily basis; from the unacceptable level of crime where young children who are killed when they are caught in the crossfire, to the condition we leave our beaches and the list goes on.

I appreciate you the readers who have supported me by your notes of encouragement over the years and I am very thankful for it.

Morocco is a country whose population is well over 30 million. It has the eight largest economy in Africa and is very strong in agriculture, fisheries and a leading fertilizer provider. Due to its geographic location, Morocco has become a collection of many different cultures. Emigrants from south of the Sahara, the far east, Spain, and France, as well as other European countries have all added their unique touches to Moroccan culture. It is my duty now to add The Bahamas to the mix.

I have visited Morocco on several occasions and have developed friendships over the years. I look forward to seeing trade missions from The Bahamas to Morocco, to include not only the vast business opportunities, but potential food items which can provide for us, and at the same time reduce the cost of food here at home.

The exchange of culture between our two countries and educational exchanges are a few of the many items that will be addressed.

Thank you once again for all of your support as I start this new journey representing our country as The Bahamas Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco.

Thank you!

• William Wong is a two-term president of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation, two-term president of the Bahamas Real Estate Association and a partner at Darville-Wong Realty. He is also a former president of the Rotary Club of South East Nassau and is currently a member of the Rotary Club of West Nassau. E-mail: williamuwong@gmail.com.