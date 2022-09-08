Funeral service for the late Taliah Alexia Donae Cooper age 24 years of Rock Sound, Eleuthera, Bahamas will be held on Saturday, September 10TH , 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Rock Sound Methodist Church, Queens Highway, Rock Sound, Eleuthera, The Bahamas. Officiating will be Rev. Christopher Neely assisted by Pastor Manassah Simms Pastor Richard Henderson. Interment will follow in the Public Cemetery, Rock Sound, Eleuthera.

Taliah’s life and legacy will live on in the hearts of her: Parents: Hope & Kevin Cooper; Brother: Joshua Cooper; Grandmother: Helen Davis; Aunts: Lynn Brathwaite, Michelle (Philip Sr.) Kemp, Gigi Morley, Anishka (Nathan) Saunders, Roslyn Darling, Dr. Margaret (Willie) Waters of Houston Texas, Valerie (Woodrow) Cooper- Williams of San Antonio Texas, Rhonda (Rawson)McDonald; Adopted Aunt: Jessica Hanna; Elaine (Robert) Symonette, Cheryl Charlow; Uncles: Wendell Hanna, Carlton (Jackie) Cooper of Freeport Grand Bahama and Kemier (Gilda) Cooper; Adopted Uncle: Superintendent Raymond Hanna and Richard Curry; Grand Uncles: Larry (Sybil), Robert, Carter, Leslie and “Buddy” Forbes, and Joseph Saunders; Grand Aunts: Christine (Bertie) Johnson, Diana Forbes, Naomi Davis, Mayfield Young and Rowena Cooper; Cousins: Philippa (Ian) Wallace (Trinity, William & Aidan Wallace), Philip Kemp Jr., Shelby Kemp, Tamika (Dawson) Malone, Tanisha Brathwaite, Laxavier Gibson, Jermaine Sands, Jagar Kemp, Jaran Sands, Simone Kemp, Brandon Saunders, G’Ann Morley, Gia Morley, Nathalia Saunders, Raysheca, Raven, Reann and Riya Hanna; Makara McDonald (Tevhonni, Kymani & Akari) Neutalya (Garvin) Johnson (Anaya & Alexandra), Chiquita (Arnold) Bowleg (Arnisha & Arnastacia) Jason Darling, Juanita (Mathew) Kelly, Jerone Strachan, Sean (Therena) Paul (Serena, Chinara & Sean II), Vincent (keva) Paul Kareem (Raquel)Paul (Kareem Jr., Ciara, Marion, Kaleb, & Kodi), Levi (Levi Jr. Visha & Tisha), and Jade Paul. Olivia (Albert) Fernander (Anwar, Christopher, Vincent & Alissa), Sophia (Minister Antonio) Mackey (Antanisha, Antonio & Antonique), Georgette (George) McPhee (Magarith, Tori, Tobi, Georgia, Garrison & Maddie), Nicole (Lawrence) Smith (Nicholas, Lauren & Nathan), Bryan (Meagan), Byron, and Barak Waters, Jacquel (Quinten) Kemp (Quintin & Kristen), Ramon Cooper, Kemia, Garrett, Kobie and Keshia Cooper, and Nickoya Johnson; Adopted Parents: Rev. Samantha Cartwright (MichaelAngelo), Jackie (Solomon) Gibson, and Jan Moss; Adopted Sisters: Mikala and Mikelle Cartwright, Carol Stubbs-Harris, Deja Moss, Kaysheena Collins, MarquiseDarling, Adrielle Rolle, Brittany Gibson, Samone Brown, Zoee Ramnarine, Raedeen Ramnarine, Julliatta Leary, Rhea Nixon, Jayde Moss, Jonna and Jonnajah Bootle, Jessica Johnson and Mileeke Kelly; Godparents: Kevin & Vonette Carey, Russell & Lorraine Chichester, Dorman Stubbs, Christine Symonette and Sybilene Taylor; Godchildren: Malachi Johnson and Janyce Lloyd; Line Sisters: The Ladies of Final DSTination X , Nina Bullard, Savannah- Rae Newbold, Angel Dixon, Ravelle Dean, Nioshi Ferguson, Vonisha Jones, Ce’leste Smith and Atassia Knowles. Other Relatives and Friends: Karlyle Harris, Mr. & Mrs. Fritz Stubbs and family; the Horton and Bethell Families, Dr. Sidney Smith, Kennisha and Pastor Simms, Darlene & Kenny Deveaux, the Management staff and students of the University of the Bahamas, the ladies of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority,Incorporated, The Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Foundation, The Ministry of Education Early Childhood and Primary School Division, St. Anne’s Catholic Primary School Class of 2008, Preston H. Albury Secondary School Class of 2015, the staff and students of Preston H. Albury Secondary School, the Management, staff and students of Jamboree Kids Pre-School, the Bahamas Sickle Cell Association, Pastor John Davilmar and the entire Rock Sound Seventh Day Adventist Church family, St. Luke’s Anglican Church family, and The entire community of Rock Sound Eleuthera. The Class of 2022 University of the Bahamas.And a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at Rock Sound Methodist Church, Queens Highway, Rock Sound, Eleuthera, on Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.