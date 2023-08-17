Funeral Service

For Captain Tameco Martin Green ,22

A resident of Marsh Harbor, Abaco and formerly of The Bluff,South Andros will be held at Southland Cathedral Global Ministries, Soilder Road, New Providence, The Bahamas on Saturday 19th August,2023 11:00 a.m.

Officiating will be Dr. Steve Duncombe and he will be assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soilder Road, New Providence, The Bahamas.

Left to cherish his memories are his;

Parents: Katherina Greene and Tameco Smith; Adpoted Parents: Bradley and Linda Rolle; Brothers: Lathario Greene, Jamaal Burrows, Bradley Rolle Jr and Elrico Knowles Sisters: Latrina Bain, Mia Smith, Kalikzia Greene and Kahli Smith; Nephew: George Farrington; Grand Mothers: Maxcine Rolle and Nona Smith;Aunts: Jestina Moxey, Lacora Rolle, Shantell Rolle, Lakeisha (Pearnel) Daley, Vanessa Cole, Dezerene Rolle, Shantell Smith, Anesha Smith, Susanna (Hilroy) Charlton and Valencia Greene, Margaret Sands, Deborah Whyms, Nathalie Bailey, Sonia, Karen and Mellony Greene.Uncles: Mallary, Dudley and Raymond Greene, Lorenzo Rolle and Levardo Ellis; Grand Uncles: Clyde, Alexander and Atlton Rolle, Aubert Darcy, Felix, Jack, Walter and Tommy; Grand Aunts: Mable, Beryl, Arabella, Magnolia, Neenah and Ezerene Rolle, Lucine Darcy, Eloise Watkins, Emma Deal, Leona Burke and Janette Grant; Special Friend: Keyajah Louis; Cousins: Carlos and Phillano, Tallia and Pearnel, Tahjhae and Keiano, Jayda and Javonne, Zariah and Zander, Tyson, Tamia and Tamara, Vaneisha and Vanishca, Doneisha, Karen, Bodeisha, Gaylene, Godfrey, Hartley, Chekera, Chapelle, Cassidy, Alton Jr, Calvin, Kenneth, Bradley, Kim, Michaela, Lavanna, Kendra, valarie, Suzette, Yolette, Princess, Verince, Shonell, Keith, Cornell, Lorpond, Jeff, Rodrick, Tamia, Nave, Ashontai, Vardajah, Keyvarjah, Joshua, Nathan and Pedro, Samuel Jr., Stanique and Tienna, Q-Telle and Shanton Mckenzie, Shendeka and Dechio and Edwin Johnson. A host of others family and friends including; Clineicia, Peaches, Lynette, Latica, Farrah, Dennis, Mario, Ian, Darius, Dudley Jr, Malvin, Marlin, Malson and Rayann, Carl, Clint, Aaron, Cochise, Connor, Quinton, Raneesha, Austin, Fredericka, Chris Bilton, George, Leo, Jack, William, Dejenique, Aaliyah, Roman, Cadidra, Ann Lightbourne, Dwight, Rico, Chris, Shakera, Samantha, Makeba, Shanette, Christina, Jeff, Darquez, Joshua, Alexis, Louis, Felisha, Trevan, Julian, Randy, Lashay, Phyllis, Shavanka, Patrick, Sh’ron, khadejah, Brittany, Ashton and Colon Smith, Kenten Johnson, Dillon M, Keshawn, Jarrod, Menalick, Brandon, Shyhiem, Dawson, Omarah, Beanz, Amodiah, Locksley, Mikey, Gibbon, Marlin, Marlary, Michael, Chevaz, Anthony Melchezadek, Kavano, Alexxus, The McKinney Family, The Entire Baker’s Bay Family, Doctors and Nurses at the Marsh Harbour Clinic, The Entire South Andros Community, The South Andros High School Family, Kenya and Ernest Louis, The Marsh Harbour Community and The Hunt Family, South Andros High Graduated Class Of 2018 and The Pride Estates Family.

Viewing will be held at St. Ambrose Funeral Home , #34 Arundel Street, New Providence,The Bahamas on Friday 18th August,2023 from 10:00 a.m – 6:00p.m. And again at the church on Saturday 19th August,2023 from 10:00 a.m until service time.