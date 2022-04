Tameko Thompson, 36 yrs., a resident of Penfold Court, Ferguson Subdivision, off Carmichael Road, died at his residence on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

He is survived by his son: Tameko Williams Jr.; 3 brothers: Dion Thompson, Keno Taylor & Shervin (Snoop) Williams; 2 sisters: Delta Bullard & Tamara Weise; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.