Less than a minute

0 Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Nurse Tamico Rochelle Weise, age 47 of Halls Close off Gladstone Road died at Doctors Hospital on Thursday, July 6th, 2023.

She is survived by her Daughter: Hayley Newton; Mother: Ivy Weise; Father: Raphael Weise; 5 Brothers: Leroy, Elroy, Jason, Raphael and Travis Weise; 1 Sister Janice Weise; numerous Aunts and Uncles and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.