Funeral service for the late Tanya Donita Manos age 52 years of McKinney Drive, Exuma will be held on Saturday, June 10rd, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at The Historic St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, George Town, Exuma, The Bahamas. Officiating will be Reverend Chitan Thompson & Canon Norman Lightbourne assisted by other ministers of the gospel.

Interment will follow in the St. Andrew’s Church Cemetery George Town, Exuma, The Bahamas.

She is predeceased by her parents: Irene & Wilton Farquharson and her sons: Wilton & Manique Mathew Manos.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband: William Manos; children: Tanaj and Christina Manos, and TC (beloved pet); Adoptive Mother: Rev. Paulette Cartwright; Brothers: Mr. Walter Vernon Farquharson, Mr. Kendal Farquharson, Mr. Ricardo J. Morley and Mr. Anthony Ferguson; Sisters: Mrs. Sonia G. Bowe, Mrs. Gretchlyn Burrows, Mrs. Kimberley Greenslade, Sgt. Judy Whyms, Mrs. Patricia Morley, Mrs. Antoinette Babbs and Mrs. Jacqueline Harts; Brother-in-laws: Mr. Godfrey Bowe, Ambassador His Excellency Ellison Greenslade, C.D. QPM, R/Superintendent Mr. Ernest “Tilly” Burrows, Mr. Rudy Whyms Sr, Mr. Bercel Morley, Mr. Ronald Babb and Mr. Richard Francis Manos; Sister-in-laws: Mrs. Marilyn Farquharson, Mrs. Jacqueline Farquharson, Mrs. Dale Morley, Mrs. Dawn Ferguson and Mrs. Patricia Manos, Aunts: Mrs. Iva Cartwright-Mills of West Palm Beach Florida, Mrs. Selina Cartwright of West Palm Beach Florida, Mrs. Iris Farquharson of Deadman’s Cay Long Island; Nephews: Lamar & Kendrix Farquharson, Godfrey Jr. & Navarro Bowe, Jamaal Bastian, Stephen “Spike” Sands, Sgt. 3780 Chaz Greenslade & Sgt. 3884 Kristoff Greenslade, Deondre Farquharson, Rudy Whyms Jr, Byron and Jayden Morley, Oris & Oren Bowleg, Tyvonne Smith, and Patrick Rolano Manos; Nieces: Nicole Scott (of West Palm Bch Fla) Sonovia & Kishna Bowe, Jamie Bastian, Sonita Sands, Kimel Lalanne (of Fairfield Connecticut), Rickera Rolle, Shenika Bowen, Karla Farquharson, Oriel and Opal Bowleg, Brea Morley, Cpl. Junique Whyms-Darling, De’Antrinique Whyms, Kelly Levie, Kyrenia & Laura Gomez Manos, Julie, Linda, Paula and Anatches Harts, and Deborah McKenzie; Numerous cousins and a Host of other relatives and friends including Adoptive children: Freeman Wright, Brea Dames, Carmen Forbes, Chade Farrington, Ameko Bethel; Special mention of those she held dear: Dr. Joyous Pickstock, Lana Taylor (Godmother), Deborah Curry, Jim Barton, Paul & Dee Barton, Bahram & Emily Akradi and staff, John & Sally Wright, Rosemary & Hughdon Bowe, Ruth Woodside, Val & Cyril Rolle and staff, Demmy Hefferman, Tiffany Hall-Sweeting, Dallas & Tamara Knowles, Thelma & Urban Smith, The Marshall family, The Morley family, The St. Andrew’s Parish family, her beloved St. Andrew’s Parish Choir, as well as the ACM and ACW, (too many to name), The Life Church family, The Rt. Rev. Bishop Laish Boyd & Mrs. Boyd, Venerable Keith Nathaniel Cartwright, Archdeacon James Palacious & Rev. Angela Palacious, Canon Norman Lightbourne & family, Canon Mark Kendal & family, Canon Curtis Robinson & family, Rev. Mario Conliffe, Rev. Ethan Ferguson & family, Rev. Chitan Thompson, Rev. Eric Miller & family, Rev. Welcott Bain & family, Rev. Willish Johnson & family, Pastor Mario Moxey and the Bahamas Harvest church, the entire Anglican Diocesan Community, the Exuma Sailing club, and the wider community of Exuma, The Bahamas, and The United States; Special Acknowledgements: Doctors and staff of Exuma Health Center, Dr. Nicholas Fox and staff, Superintendent James Moss and The Royal Bahamas Police Force, Exuma Division, and Voices of Exuma. Graveside and burial details headed by Mr. Stephen Sands and Ameko Bethel Exceptional thanks to Mr. Keith McSweeney and the staff of Restview Memorial Mortuary.

MAY HER SOUL REST IN PEACE, AND RISE IN GLORY

Viewing will be held in the Serenity Suite of Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads Thursday (TODAY) from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and again at The Historic St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, George Town, Exuma, The Bahamas on Friday from 6:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday.