Tarran Smith

age 42 years of Bain Town died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, April 4th, 2022.

He is survived by his parents: Bateman Smith and Zona Riley; son: Taron Smith; daughters: Taronique Smith and Brittany Smith; sisters: Shakera Bain and Breann Smith; brothers: Jimmy Riley, Barry Riley, Omar Smith, Javon Smith, Clement Butterfield-Smith; grandmother: Daisymae Stubbs and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

