Tax crackdown

The Department of Inland Revenue (DIR) conducted a seizure of goods from two Harbour Island businesses this week for being non-compliant in remitting value-added tax (VAT) and business license fees to the government’s tax department, DIR’s Head of Communications John Williams said yesterday.

Williams said the operation began Monday and continued into yesterday.

The information sent by Williams stated that one of the businesses was a million-dollar business that paid no business license fees and collected VAT but never remitted it.

Guardian Business understands from a high-level government official that at least one of the businesses reported income in the tens of thousands of dollars when it was actually bringing in hundreds of thousands per month.

This paper was told that the DIR is preparing a detailed statement on the Harbour Island seizures. That statement could be released this weekend.

Some of the goods seized by DIR from Harbour Island businesses this week.

Williams said this was the DIR’s first search and seizure.

“DIR is committed to safeguarding the collection of revenue, by cracking down on businesses collecting VAT but not paying the government,” Williams said.

He added: “Warrants were authorized by (a) magistrate pursuant to section 63 of the Value Added Tax Act and the Proceeds of Crime Act.”

Williams said the DIR’s compliance enforcement team, which comprised individuals from the compliance, audit and legal departments, was accompanied by the Royal Bahamas Police Force to conduct the seizures.

He revealed that the DIR seized 30 golf carts, three sea crafts, and information from computers from one business.

From the other business, he said, the DIR took possession of 102 cases of Pink Sands beer, 21 bottles of Vodka, boats, cars, golf carts and two Mercedes vehicles.

Video circulated yesterday of golf carts being barged away that were those reportedly seized by the government’s revenue machinery.

This seizure is the DIR making good on its promise to closely scrutinize Bahamian businesses, with the DIR’s Acting Director Shunda Strachan saying earlier this year that she does not believe the vast majority of registered businesses earn less than $100,000 per year.

She appealed to business owners to be truthful about their yields.

Strachan said the department will be scrutinizing business turnover more deeply this year, given that of the roughly 50,000 businesses registered last year, only about 9,000 have reported a turnover of $100,000 or more.

Businesses that provide taxable supplies of $100,000 or more are required by law to register for VAT and collect VAT on behalf of the government.

“We have just under 50,000 businesses that registered last year, so we know that we will expect to have more than 50,000 businesses renew their businesses licenses this year,” Strachan said in January.

“Of that 50,000, really only about 9,000 of them are registered for VAT.

“What that tells us then is that you have more than 40,000 businesses that are saying they generate less than $100,000 a year. I don’t know about that. So, this year we’re going to be asking questions. We’re going to have a dialogue with the businesses as they submit their applications.”

Strachan explained that on average a business that earns $100,000 a year and is open for 52 weeks out of the year would earn around $1,900 a month or $385 a week.

Financial Secretary Simon Wilson revealed last year that VAT audits carried out by the Revenue Enhancement Unit (REU) showed that 50 percent of those registered companies were non-complaint.

Wilson explained that if the data from the 2022 first-quarter audit of 18 companies carries over to the wider population of VAT registrants, it shows a worrying trend in the country.

Tax lead for the Revenue Enhancement Unit LaPaige Gardiner said last year that eight out of those 18 audited companies were found to have not filed tax returns during a specific period.

The DIR and the government’s Revenue Enhancement Unit have begun working hard to ensure all of the state’s revenue is captured, and this seizure is apparently the first in what the DIR has said in past communications with the public will become a no tolerance approach to tax non-compliance or evasion.

Last year, Strachan also warned that the government would garnish the wages of those who have been delinquent in paying their taxes.

She said in January that while the DIR did not garnish any wages between last year and the beginning of this year, “garnishing is coming”.

Strachan specifically mentioned garnishing the income of landlords who are delinquent in paying their real property tax, but who still collect rental income.

She said the government has the right to ask the tenant to stop paying rent to the landlord and direct those payments to DIR.