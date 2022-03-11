Taylor, Carey kick off NCAA II swimming championships

Bahamian collegiate swimmers Lamar Taylor and DaVante Carey finally got their 2022 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Swimming and Diving Championships underway on Wednesday, competing at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. The meet wraps up on Saturday.

Both swimmers were in action in the 50-yard free in the morning session. Taylor clocked 19.95 seconds for the Henderson State University Red Waves to finish with the 19th fastest time in the preliminaries. It was not his best swim as he did not make the ‘A’ or ‘B’ final.

Carey finished seven spots behind Taylor for 26th overall. The McKendree University junior clocked a new personal best of 20.16 seconds. His previous personal best was 20.31 seconds.

Winning the 50-yard free final was Queens University’s Matej Dusa who swam his way to a NCAA DII record of 18.88 seconds.

In the evening session, the duo competed in the 200-yard medley relay race. In the end, Carey and his teammates, Filipe Pinheiro, Gregg Lichinsky and Caleb Law, placed fifth. They clocked 1:25.71 to earn All-American status. Taylor and the Red Waves could not finish in the top 10 as they ended up 14th after they posted a time of 1:28.35. Taylor was joined by his teammates Oscar Patten, Jase Pinckney and Patryk Dabrowski.

Carey and Taylor both swam the first leg which is the backstroke leg. Carey’s split was 21.41 seconds while Taylor’s split was 21.90 seconds.

Drury University won that race in 1:24.87.

Carey’s day was done after that race but Taylor was still in action, competing in the 200-yard free relay. Taylor was joined by his teammates Dabrowksi, Pinckney and Ty Gibbs. The quartet posted a new school record of 1:19.54. The sophomore swam the final leg and turned in a split of 18.92 seconds. It was the fastest split on that leg.

Queens University won that race when they touched the wall in 1:17.20.

Carey was in action yesterday morning, competing in the 100-yard butterfly. The junior swam 48.32 seconds to finish 25th overall in the preliminaries.

Both Bahamians were set to swim in the final event of last night – the 400-yard medley relay. No times were available up to press time.

Carey is in the top 10 in the 100-yard back as he enters this morning’s event with the ninth-fastest seed time of 47.36 seconds. Taylor is close behind him with the 12th fastest time of 47.50 seconds.

Taylor and Carey will close off their individual swims at the championships tomorrow morning. Taylor will swim in the 100-yard free. His seed time of 43.47 seconds is the eighth-fastest time in NCAA Division II this season. Carey will swim in the 200-yard back. He will jump into the pool with the 32nd fastest time of 1:48.26.