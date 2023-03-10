Taylor wins national title in the 50-yard free

Bahamian collegiate swimmer Lamar Taylor can now check off another milestone on his list as he is the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II (DII) Champion in the men’s 50-yard freestyle.

The Bahamian national record holder in the 100 meters (m) free accomplished the feat at the 2023 NCAA DII Swimming and Diving Championship at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Wednesday. Competing for the Henderson State University Red Wave, Taylor was too good for the rest of the competitors as he swam a personal best, touching the wall in a winning time of 19.04 seconds. The 19-year-old had the second fastest time in the first split which was 9.21 seconds. Taylor went into another gear in the second 25 yards, turning in a blistering split of 9.83 seconds.

“It feels amazing to be honest,” Taylor said. “To be named the fastest man in the nation at the NCAA Division II level is unbelievable. When I saw my name pop up on the scoreboard and it said I won, a huge wave a relief went through my body. I had such a great season this year, holding my number one spot. I knew everyone else was fighting for the same thing. I had to do my best to keep it.”

Taylor added that he just let go in the race and did not know how many “under-waters” he used but just had fun. He came into the final with the second-fastest time from the preliminaries that morning – 19.24 seconds.

Placing second in the final was Taylor’s teammate, Jack Armstrong, with a time of 19.30 seconds. Diego Mas, from the University of Indianapolis, was a close behind Armstrong with a time of 19.32 seconds. Taylor came into the meet with the fastest time in NCAA DII – 19.10 seconds.

The Bahamian is the first Red Wave swimmer to win a men’s individual national championship since 2010 when Zach Interrante won the 100-yard butterfly. Taylor also won his school’s fourth individual championship in division two. He said he was happy to see his teammate place second.

“It feels great to have two Henderson swimmers finish first and second in the 50-yard free. Not a lot of people know who we are as a school and we just wanted to make a statement,” Taylor said.

As a freshman last year, Taylor placed 19th in the 50-yard free – out of both the championship and consolation final at the 2022 edition of the championships. He swam a time of 19.95 seconds then. A year later, he is crowned the national champion. The Grand Bahama native said he has been sleeping a lot lately so he is relaxed.

Taylor had the day off yesterday and will be in action today in the 100-yard back. He will close out his performances at the meet tomorrow, swimming in the 100-yard free. He has the second fastest time in the 100-yard free, a time of 42.81 seconds, and the fifth-fastest time of 46.88 seconds in the 100-yard back. He was in action in the 400-yard medley relay last night but no times were available up to press time.

The meet which began on Tuesday, wraps up tomorrow.