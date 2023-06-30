Taylor wraps up meet with a bronze at CAC Games

For a second consecutive night, Bahamian swimmer Lamar Taylor left the Complejo Acuático Merliot with a medal at the 24th edition of the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Games. This time it was a bronze medal that he won in the 50m freestyle race last night. It was the second medal that The Bahamas won in this edition of the Games.

The Bahamian swam out of lane two and clocked a time of 22.51 seconds to secure the third place finish. On Wednesday night, he won the gold medal in the 50m backstroke ahead of Trinidad and Tobago’s Dylan Carter. Last night Carter bested Taylor to win the 50m free in a new meet record time of 21.87 seconds.

Aruba’s Mikel Schreuders won the silver medal in a time of 22.43 seconds.

Taylor ensured he qualified for the ‘A’ final when he clocked 22.87 seconds in heat three in the morning session. He had finished second in his heat. He had the fifth fastest time overall heading into the final last night.

The Grand Bahama native won the gold medal on Wednesday night when he touched the wall in 25.08 seconds in the 50m back.

Emmanuel Gadson had Wednesday off and was in action in the pool for the 200m breastroke ‘B’ final. He finished third with a time of 2:26.05. Luis Weekes finished first in that race with a time of 2:22.45.

In the preliminaries, the 17-year-old placed sixth in heat three as he touched the wall in a time of 2:25.91. He was 11th overall to qualify for the ‘B’ final.

Rhanishka Gibbs narrowly missed out on qualifying for the ‘B’ final of the 50m butterfly, when she posted a time of 29.19 seconds to finish sixth in heat two and 17th overall.

She was also in action in the 50m free, where she was the last to touch the wall in heat five. She posted a time of 27.66 seconds and finished 18th overall.

That is it for Team Bahamas in the pool at this edition of the CAC Games. Apart from those three swimmers, siblings, Luke-Kennedy Thompson and Zaylie-Elizabeth Thompson made up the five-member team. They were coached by Camron Bruney.

Taylor’s gold medal in the 50m free highlighted the swimming portion of the CAC Games for The Bahamas. He, along with Gibbs, Zaylie-Elizabeth Thompson and DaVante Carey, will prepare for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships set for July 14-30 in Fukoka, Japan.

Bahamian sailor Joshua Higgins was on the water in the men’s International Laser Class Association (ILCA) 7 event yesterday, after seeing his third and fourth races being postponed on Tuesday and Wednesday. He was in his third race at Parque Recreativo Apulo. Higgins finished 16th in this race. In race fourth the Bahamian was able to finish 10th.

After four races, he sits in the top-10 at number nine with 38 points thanks to a seventh place finish in the first race and fifth place finish in the second race.

Higgins will return to action in races five and six today.