TDC aiming for business incubator pilot by August

The Tourism Development Corporation (TDC) is hoping to launch its business incubator pilot program by August, TDC Executive Director Ian Ferguson said yesterday, adding that the corporation has already identified office space for the incubator in an area east of Bay Street and Rawson Square, and has begun to put a plan together for the beautification of the areas east of East Street.

Ferguson, who made the remarks during yesterday’s Office of the Prime Minister press briefing, said renovations have already begun on the space.

He explained that the incubator will be a space for authentic Bahamian products.

“This pilot is going to focus and enhance the authentic Bahamian retail space,” he said.

“Everything coconut, everything food, indigenous to us, everything that is, you know, fish scale jewelry, everything that is retail that truly represents us, is going to be represented in those storefront-style, kiosk-style kinds of incubation spaces that we have there,’” said Ferguson.

He reiterated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has entered into a $10 million loan facility agreement with the government to fund the TDC’s business incubation centers on New Providence, Grand Bahama, Exuma and Eleuthera.

Ferguson said it has not yet been finalized when the other islands’ incubators will be developed.

The TDC was developed to help grow businesses in the tourism sector and create linkages between businesses and established stakeholders.

Ferguson said the TDC continues to be a “lifeline to micro, small and medium-sized businesses” in the tourism sector.

“TDC is providing that ongoing, direct, technical consultancy support, providing the training opportunities, and of course, even some direction towards funding opportunities as well,” he said.

“Linkage creation is huge for us. As DPM [Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper] often laments, we have been in the linkage conversation for 50 years of our being an independent nation. And so this movement now is really about shifting us towards actions that will lead us a little closer to pairing those primary, secondary, tertiary industries that are supplementary or complementary to tourism, with the sector that we all celebrate as the number one industry in the country, so as to reduce leakage, so as to enhance the local purchasing of goods and services, and ultimately, make the economy more resilient and more powerful.”