Teachers return to schools, but not without concerns, BUT says

Thousands of teachers returned to work on Monday after Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) members scrapped plans for industrial action over an unsigned contract given expectations that a new contract is to be signed “in short order”.

In early August, BUT President Belinda Wilson had put the 3,000-plus BUT members on notice for industrial action at the start of the school year.

This was based on a vote in June when BUT members voted overwhelmingly for industrial action as negotiations for a new contract with the government dragged on since the old agreement expired in 2018.

Wilson said in a voice note on Sunday that in light of the progress made, the members decided to forego industrial action.

“As you are also aware, we are reviewing the final draft of a full industrial agreement, and we are completing a few details and should be completed by [Monday] with a view to signing a new industrial agreement for all the members of the Bahamas Union of Teachers,” she said. “We expect to sign in short order.”

Meanwhile, Wilson on Monday raised a concern about health protocols.

She told The Nassau Guardian she was frustrated because the union had not gotten a briefing from health officials about whether there are new safety protocols to be observed. She said she reached out to Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville, but the union has yet to be briefed on the matter.

“Well, teachers are more confused than worried at this time, because only teachers are there now and they can social distance,” Wilson said.

“But what about when the children come?”

These are matters that Wilson said could be easily dealt with through proper planning.

“It is so amazing that for a conversation to happen on such important things, most of the time it is the union that has to initiate that conversation,” she said.

“It was me that reached out to Dr. Darville on Saturday to find out what are the safety protocols.

“I also expressed a concern about the Monkeypox. What is the plan for schools, not only in a COVID-19 environment, but what are our plans as it relates to Monkeypox?”

She acknowledged that Darville initially responded quickly but pointed out on Monday that she still was awaiting a meeting with the chief medical officer and his team.

Director of Education Dr. Marcellus Taylor explained that the protocols that have been in place for COVID-19 since January 2022 are what the Ministry of Health has asked the Department of Education to use in the schools.

“A five-page document was sent out around January,” Taylor said.

“All the unions along with all the schools received a copy of that, so they are well aware of those protocols … Those protocols are clear and we will still use them, because what [Ministry of] Health has said to us is that those protocols are not changing at this moment. There are no new protocols to introduce.”

Taylor added that as far as Monkeypox is concerned, the health and safety protocols for schools would be the same as those for COVID-19.