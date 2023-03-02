Team Bahamas blanks Nicaragua

Team Bahamas continued to roll at the Junior Davis Cup competition on the courts of the Guatemalan Tennis Federation in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Wednesday.

The team of Jackson Mactaggart, Jerald Carroll and William McCartney, earned a 3-0 victory over Nicaragua to finish the single round-robin section of play with an unblemished 3-0 win/loss record. In pool play, The unseeded Bahamian team defeated Jamaica on Monday, Barbados on Tuesday and Nicaragua on Wednesday.

In the number two singles slot, Mactaggart played well, winning in straight sets, 6-1 and 6-3. Coach Bradley Bain noted that he played a brilliant match.

Carroll was up next and continued his unbeaten singles streak with a spectacular win 6-0 and 6-2 win. Mactaggart and McCartney added the icing on the cake, winning a competitive doubles match, 3-6, 6-4 and 10-8. Team Bahamas will face the Dominican Republic in the first round of playoffs today.

The Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) congratulates the under-16 boys Junior Davis Cup team on solid performances in the tournament thus far, and extends well wishes for continued strong performances.

As for the girls, they fell to the host nation Guatemala, 3-0, in the Junior Billie Jean King Cup Tournament yesterday, dropping to an 0-2 win/loss record in pool play. They fell to St. Lucia on Tuesday and lost to Guatemala on Wednesday.

In the number two singles slot, BreAnn Ferguson fell to Alison Oliva in straight sets, 6-0 and 6-1, in a match that lasted an hour and 22 minutes. In the number one singles slot, Jalisa Clarke lost to Carlota Balseiro in straight sets, 6-1 and 6-1, in a match that lasted just 45 minutes. In the doubles competition, the Bahamian team of Ferguson and Clarke lost to the Guatemalan team of Oliva and Alessandra Solares in straight sets, 6-3 and 6-3, in a match that lasted an hour and four minutes.

Also on the under-16 Junior Billie Jean King Cup team for The Bahamas is Sapphire Ferguson, the older cousin of BreAnn Ferguson.

The boys team is coached by Bradley Bain and the girls team is coached by Marion Bain.

The Junior Davis Cup/Junior Billie Jean King Cup North American, Central American and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament continues today in Guatemala City, Guatemala.