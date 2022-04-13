Team Bahamas coaches eye four-peat

It will be the swimmers who will be in the water for Team Bahamas looking to power their way to gold medals and personal best times, who will lead the charge. However, not too far from them on the deck at the Barbados Aquatic Centre in Wildey, Barbados, watching them attentively, will be the coaches of The Bahamas’ junior national swim team as they compete for a fourth straight CARIFTA title. The 2022 CARIFTA Swimming Championships is set for April 16-19.

Making up the coaching staff are Team Bahamas Head Coach Travano McPhee and assistant coaches Camron Bruney and Andy Loveitt. McPhee was the head coach and Loveitt was the assistant coach at the last CARIFTA championship, that was held at the same location back in 2019, as The Bahamas hoisted the trophy for a third straight year and fifth time in six years.

“We as a country, we have not lost CARIFTA in many years. For some of these swimmers, they do not know what it is to lose. We have a young 11 and 12 age group and a lot of new swimmers who are not familiar with the travelling and CARIFTA scheduling.

“We have a young team this year, but I think it is one of the best teams that we have ever had. We are looking forward to going down there and hopefully bring back four straight wins. We are very excited about this team. It is a young team but a very strong team.”

The Bahamas has won the meet at every competition dating back to 2017, when it was held here in New Providence. They won in 2018 when it was held in Kingston, Jamaica; in 2019 in Barbados, and then the 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled because of the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McPhee, a former junior and senior national team swimmer, said that leading the squad is a huge task as they look to get the younger ones involved in regional competition.

“That is a part of the training with us – trying to get the younger swimmers involved more with the practices and get them prepared mentally to travel away from their comfort zone, which is their parents, and be among the team and be ready for competition. That is the biggest focus right now, getting the seniors to help boost confidence in the younger kids and talk to them and let them know what to expect and what not to expect, prepare them to get ready to race,” McPhee said.

Loveitt also spoke about ensuring that the right mentality of the younger swimmers is in place.

“As we won five of the last six, we have to make sure that we have the mentality right for those 11-, 12- and 13-year-olds who are going to their first CARIFTA. I want to make sure that the older swimmers take their knowledge from previous CARIFTA teams and impart it on the younger swimmers because it starts from day one. They will be working hard those four very intense days. It is way more intense than nationals and the expectations are obviously high,” Loveitt said.

McPhee and Bruney have been training the Nassau-based swimmers on the weekends at the Betty Kelly-Kenning National Aquatics Centre since the 36-member team was selected back on March 13. Bruney was selected as an assistant for the CARIFTA team in 2020, but that edition was postponed. He said he loves the work ethic that he has seen from the swimmers during practice.

“This is my first year going as an assistant coach on the CARIFTA team,” Bruney said. “I am excited to go and learn from the other coaches because this is going to be a very good learning experience. I get to work along with two experienced Bahamian coaches in Coach Travano and Coach Andy. Whenever we get inside an environment like this, the swimmers are ready to work harder than they usually work and they are some very hard workers. Whenever we get in an environment that is competitive and there is a lot of talent in the pool, it is good to see them swimming fast.”

Bruney said he is familiar with some of the swimmers. He said he is looking forward to working with the swimmers from the other clubs to build a comfortable relationship where they believe in him.

Loveitt, who was a part of the coaching staff in 2019, is based in Freeport, Grand Bahama. He was tasked with keeping the four Grand Bahama-based swimmers in tune since returning to the island after the CARIFTA Trials that was held on March 11-12. He said practices were intense and they moved on to the next phase.

“Now we are building up the strength, finalizing the little things and dealing with any technical issues. It has gone well and I am very happy with how they have mentally prepared. They swam well in a meet on Saturday so I am looking forward to CARIFTA. They are ready to go,” Loveitt stated.

As the head coach, McPhee said his job is to make every swimmer comfortable and aware of their duties. With a 36-member team, McPhee and his coaching staff are prepared to be there for the swimmers, supplying anything they need and prepare them mentally through the four days of competition.

The Bahamas Aquatics Federation was one of the first sports bodies to resume local competition in the midst of the pandemic. It was able to host local meets over the last two years and also managed to host its national swimming championships in June 2021. McPhee, like any coach, has been following the competition.

“Speaking to coaches from Jamaica, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago, a lot of their swimmers were out of the water a long time,” McPhee said. “I think our swimmers have a little edge because our protocols were put in place so fast. I think we are ready to go down and obviously we have a lot of swimmers who aged out, who did not get to swim their last CARIFTA. We have still been following our competition online, watching what they have been doing and what their younger swimmers have been doing.”

All of the swimmers will be on New Providence for training this week before leaving for Barbados on Thursday.