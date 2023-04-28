Team Bahamas endured tough competition in Curaçao

The Bahamas’ Under-20 (U20) Women’s National Soccer Team recently participated in the CONCACAF Championship Qualifiers, hosted in Curaçao, facing formidable opponents from Panama, the host nation Curaçao and St. Maarten. They displayed a spirited effort, but was unable to secure a win in the competition, emphasizing both the challenges and opportunities for growth ahead.

In their opening match on Sunday April 16, the team took on Panama. The experienced Panamanian side delivered a dominant performance, resulting in a 13-0 victory over The Bahamas. This match showcased the difference in experience between the two teams and demonstrated the level of competition the Bahamian team needs to reach.

The second match took place on Tuesday April 18, with the Bahamian team facing Curaçao. Despite demonstrating determination and resilience, the team was unable to overcome a skillful Curaçao side, ultimately succumbing to a 7-0 defeat.

In their final match on Thursday April 20, The Bahamas competed against St. Maarten. The team put forth a commendable effort, scoring their first goal of the tournament. However, St. Maarten emerged victorious with a 3-1 win.

“Our young athletes gave their all on the field, and despite the results, we saw significant growth and development in their skills and teamwork. We’ll take the lessons learned from this experience and use them to build a stronger team for future competitions,” said Coach Phylicia Sargent.

Despite facing tough opposition in the CONCACAF U20 Women’s Championship Qualifiers, The Bahamas’ young athletes demonstrated resilience and determination throughout each match. Although the results may not have gone their way, the team’s performance revealed a promising trajectory of progress and development. As they navigate the challenges of high-level competition, the players gained invaluable experience and a deeper understanding of the game.