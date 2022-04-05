Team Bahamas holds its first meeting

With CARIFTA being shelved for the past two years, no competitive action at the junior regional level, a number of qualifiers on this year’s team are newcomers. A number of them have never experienced competition at the level of what they will see next weekend, and because of that, the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) deemed it only fitting to have a sports psychologist as a part of the contingent.

A 54-member team from The Bahamas was ratified for the 49th CARIFTA Games on Sunday, set for next weekend – April 16-18 at the Jamaica National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

Head Coach of the squad, Star Trackers’ Coach Luther Rolle, said after the team’s first meeting yesterday that the young athletes are being thrown into the “lion’s den”, and it’s their job as coaches to ensure that they are prepared as best as they could be. Jamaica has been completely dominant at the junior

regional level in athletics, winning 35 straight CARIFTA track and field championships dating back to 1985, and in recent times, winning more gold medals than the total medal count of any other nation including a record 44 in Nassau, The Bahamas, in 2018.

Rolle, himself a CARIFTA first-timer, said it’s imperative that they go there with confidence and perform on the track and in the field like they’re capable of performing.

“All 54 athletes on the team are qualifiers, so they would have already met the challenge of achieving the qualifying standards. It’s just a matter of them going out there and doing what they are capable of doing,” said Rolle. “It’s our job as coaches to keep them motivated and have them prepared and we intend to do that. These athletes are the best that we have at the time and I have every confidence that they will represent themselves, their families and their country well. They are all excited. Everyone I have spoken to are eager to go there to Jamaica and perform well. We are going to try to keep them motivated so that they could perform at their best.”

Rolle, currently a coach with the Star Trackers Track and Field Club, has been coaching athletics for about 15 years. This is his first stint as CARIFTA Head Coach for Team Bahamas.

“As coaches, we like the make-up of the team and we’re sure they will do well,” said Rolle. “We are going into the lion’s den and everyone knows that. It will be a hostile environment in Jamaica but it’s just a matter of preparing them for the task at hand which is to go there and perform at their best. Physically, they are ready. It’s just mentally we need to keep them focused on the task at hand.”

In recent times, The Bahamas has shown improvement at the CARIFTA level, particularly since using the hardline approach of taking just qualifiers in 2015. That year, the country went from seventh to second in the medal standings – from one gold medal in Fort-de-France, Martinique in 2014, to eight gold medals the following year in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis.

Following the team’s first meeting at the old Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium yesterday, first-time CARIFTA athlete Carlos Brown Jr. said he’s focused on doing his best and representing his country well. Brown has qualified for CARIFTA in the sprints for the past three years, but was unable to compete as the 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He’ll be competing in the under-20 boys division this year.

“It’s a major meet for development and I feel very confident,” said Brown. “I’m excited because it’s my first CARIFTA. I’m excited to be going and I’m looking forward for some great performances. I just want to thank God for allowing me to qualify again. I’m going for gold… looking forward to the challenge.”

Brown, 16, has personal best times of 10.44 and 20.99 seconds in the 100 and 200 meters (m) respectively.

Paige Archer will also be making her first CARIFTA appearance. She attained the ‘B’ standard in the 100 and 200m for under-20 girls.

“I feel blessed. I’m extremely grateful to make this team,” she said. “My goal is to go to Jamaica, run a PR (personal best time) and come back with a medal in my events. I feel confident that I could do that. I feel good – no injuries and no nagging pains. I like competition so I’m ready.”

Archer, 17, has personal best times of 11.80 and 24.14 seconds in the 100 and 200 meters (m), respectively.

As mentioned, CARIFTA is set for next weekend, the Easter holiday weekend, in Kingston, Jamaica.

The others members of the team are Shatalya Dorsett, Kianna Henchell, Nya Wright, Erin Barr, Koi Adderley, Jamiah Nabbie, Zoe Adderley, Terell McCoy, Annae Mackey, Cailyn Johnson, Daniel Nixon, Kamera Strachan, Dior-Rae Scott and Lanashia Lubin in the under-17 girls division; Andrew Brown, Tumani Skinner, Ishmael Rolle, Philip Gray, Zion Miller, Berkley Munnings, Raywind Winder, Quinton Rolle, Jelani Morrison, Jonathon Rodgers, Jason Woodside, D’Angelo Collie, Robert Stuart and Nathaniel McHardy in the under-17 boys division; Javonya Valcourt, Shaunece Miller, Sabriya Farquharson, Calea Jackson, Bernisha Knowles and Vanessa Sawyer in the under-20 girls division; and Antoine Andrews, Zachary Evans, Zion Campbell, Shamar Smith, Lynden Johnson, Keano Ferguson, Curtis Mitchell, Stephan Farquharson, Jethro Baptiste, Mateo Smith, Brandon Hutchinson, KeyShawn Strachan, Nathaniel Zervos, Kenny Moxey Jr., Taejun Spence, Shimar Bain, Michael Styles and Brandon Vanderpool in the under-20 boys division.

The manager of the team is Sophia Higgs and she will be assisted by Courtney Wallace. Rolle is the Head Coach and he will be assisted by Dereck Wells, Andrew Tynes, Nekeno Demeritte, Patty Rolle, Jamison Pratt, Waldon Whyms and Laquell Harris. The chaperones are Dianne Farquharson, Krista Black, Mikhilo Strachan and Garfield Morrison. The team doctor is Dr. Kent Bazard, Kelly Kramp is the physiotherapist and Jonathan Higgs is the massage therapist.

All of the athletes have achieved either the ‘A’ or ‘B’ qualifying standards. The Bahamas has placed no worse than third at CARIFTA since selecting just qualifiers, and has finished second to Jamaica at the last two CARIFTA track and field championships and in four of the last five.

The team will leave for Jamaica next week Thursday morning and will return the following Tuesday.