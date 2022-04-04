Team Bahamas named for CARIFTA

Once again using the CARIFTA standards as a benchmark, the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) has ratified what they believe to be a very strong team for the junior regional track and field championships which is set to make a grand return after a three-year hiatus.

The 49th CARIFTA Games is set for the Easter holiday weekend, April 16-18, at the Jamaica National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

The BAAA ratified a 54-member team yesterday, looking to bring back regional prominence to The Bahamas through athletics.

Named to the team are Shatalya Dorsett, Kianna Henchell, Nya Wright, Erin Barr, Koi Adderley, Jamiah Nabbie, Zoe Adderley, Terell McCoy, Annae Mackey, Cailyn Johnson, Daniel Nixon, Kamera Strachan, Dior-Rae Scott and Lanashia Lubin in the under-17 girls division; Andrew Brown, Tumani Skinner, Ishmael Rolle, Philip Gray, Zion Miller, Berkley Munnings, Raywind Winder, Quinton Rolle, Jelani Morrison, Jonathon Rodgers, Jason Woodside, D’Angelo Collie, Robert Stuart and Nathaniel McHardy in the under-17 boys division; Paige Archer, Javonya Valcourt, Shaunece Miller, Sabriya Farquharson, Calea Jackson, Bernisha Knowles and Vanessa Sawyer in the under-20 girls division; and Antoine Andrews, Zachary Evans, Carlos Brown Jr., Zion Campbell, Shamar Smith, Lynden Johnson, Keano Ferguson, Curtis Mitchell, Stephan Farquharson, Jethro Baptiste, Mateo Smith, Brandon Hutchinson, KeyShawn Strachan, Nathaniel Zervos, Kenny Moxey Jr., Taejun Spence, Shimar Bain, Michael Styles and Brandon Vanderpool in the under-20 boys division.

All of the athletes have achieved either the ‘A’ or ‘B’ qualifying standards.

The manager of the team is Sophia Higgs and she will be assisted by Courtney Wallace. The head coach of the squad is Luther Rolle and he will be assisted by Dereck Wells, Andrew Tynes, Nekeno Demeritte, Patty Rolle, Jamison Pratt, Waldon Whyms and Laquell Harris. The chaperones are Dianne Farquharson, Krista Black, Mikhilo Strachan and Garfield Morrison. The team doctor is Dr. Kent Bazard, Kelly Kramp is the physiotherapist and Jonathan Higgs is the massage therapist.

Following a weekend in which there was over 30 qualifiers at the BAAA CARIFTA Trials, BAAA President Drumeco Archer said he’s extremely excited and optimistic about the outlook of the team.

“When you look at this team, I believe that all bases are covered. This team was selected with a focus on an ability to perform well in a competitive environment,” said Archer. “Not all of the holes are covered, we weren’t able to select people for every event but at the end of the day, it is a very strong team based on what we have available to us. We were able to place people in events that we feel we will be very competitive in and that’s based on them achieving the various standards. I believe we will do a good job given the talent level of the athletes who were selected. We intend to quiet the crescendo of the Jamaican fans.”’

Jamaica has been completely dominant at the CARIFTA level for the past three and a half decades. They have won 35 straight CARIFTA track and field championships dating back to 1985. The Bahamas won four out of five CARIFTA titles between 1980-1984, but has been pale in comparison to its Caribbean sister nation Jamaica ever since.

In recent times, Jamaica has won more gold medals than the total medal count of any other nation, topped by the 44-gold medal haul in Nassau, The Bahamas, in 2018. However, in recent times, The Bahamas has shown improvement, particularly since using the hardline approach of taking just qualifiers in 2015. That year, the country went from seventh to second in the medal standings – from one gold medal in Fort-de-France, Martinique, to eight gold medals the following year in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis.

The size of the team also decreased from around 70 to the 50-member range ever since.

“Ever since we took that approach, there has been a significant improvement in our collective performance,” said Archer. “We don’t intend to go back down that road where we take athletes who would not have qualified. The approach we took to take qualifiers has increased the level of performances of our athletes and hopefully the performances will continue to improve.”

The Bahamas has placed no worse than third since selecting just qualifiers, and has finished second to Jamaica at the last two CARIFTA track and field championships and in four of the last five.

One difference this year, as opposed to in recent times, there were ‘A’ and ‘B’ qualifying standards due to effects brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Given the environment of COVID, having not competed at this level for three years, we decided to have ‘A’ and ‘B’ standards for every event, and in cases where there were more than two qualifiers, we used head-to-head results as the determining factor and then select the top two,” said Archer. “I don’t like to single out performances, but I have to mention that for the first time in a long time, we have a young female qualifying in the 1,500 meters. That is exceptional. Kudos goes out to young Erin Barr from Grand Bahama. She showed the kind of heart and determination that an athlete should have and we are very proud of her. Also, flag bearer Keyshawn Strachan will be a force to reckon with. He is number one in the world in the junior category and we expect a record-setting performance from him at CARIFTA.

“I believe that all of the athletes will be nervous given that they haven’t competed at this level for some time now, and some have never competed at this level, but I like that kind of environment. I believe it brings out the best in the athletes. We always tend to rise to the occasion. Also, there’s a sports psychologist with the contingent and because of that, the entire team will be ready to compete. They will be in a hostile environment but I’m confident that they will go to Jamaica and perform at their best.”

The Bahamas will be missing a few athletic stars such as Anthaya Charlton, Wendell Miller and Wanya McCoy due to either injuries or collegiate commitments.

“They would have given us a greater guarantee of success, but injuries and collegiate commitments will always follow us. We understand that. We would have wanted them to be a part of this team, but we are prepared top move forward regardless,” said Archer. “Also, when you look at the under-20 girls, you would notice that we are short in that area, but that is something that has been happening in that division for a while in the region and it is not unique to The Bahamas. There is a shortage of athletes in that division and we are always worried about that, but it’s a regional worry as well. Retaining girls in that age group is always a challenge. What we are going to do moving forward is focus on retaining female athletes in that age group and keeping them in the programs. For a number of reasons, female athletes have decided to bow out of competition and we have to figure out inventive ways to keep them.”

The Bahamas is expected to contest all of the sprint events and relays at the upcoming CARIFTA Games. The squad will have its first team meeting and practice sessions as a group this week. They are expected to leave for Jamaica next week Wednesday.

As mentioned, CARIFTA is set for the Easter holiday weekend, April 16-18, in Kingston, Jamaica.