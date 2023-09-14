Team Bahamas optimistic after first window

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — The Bahamas’ senior men’s national soccer team just completed its first window of the 2023-2024 Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Nations League.

The Bahamas lost both matches in that opening window, with a 6-1 result against Puerto Rico at home and a 3-2 loss to Guyana on the road in League B Group D action.

The aim for The Bahamas’ Head Coach Nesly Jean is for them to win their four remaining matches.

“The performance is promising, from the second half of the first game to the second game. We are looking to keep on improving and we are only looking forward from here, and try and win some games,” Jean said.

The Bahamas has shown improvement in its offense, coming away with three goals from the country’s first two matches. They scored two goals in six games at the last Nations League campaign. Jean and his staff will look at the players available for the next window, which will be against Antigua and Barbuda, October 14 and October 17.

“There has to be improvement,” Jean said. “A lot of guys are in college and could not get released because they just entered college, but they will be back for selection for these other games. We will take a look at it and see how we could improve the team.”

Team captain for the game against Guyana Christopher Rahming has been a mainstay on the field, playing the center midfield position.

“I hope that we can build off the momentum from the first two games. We will be looking to score more goals and get a win,” Rahming said.

Wood Julmis scored both goals for The Bahamas against Guyana and he is optimistic that the team will get better.

“From my first cap against St. Kitts and Nevis in 2021 to now, I see the team progressing. This is not our best team, we have important key players who were not able to make it due to school or club commitments. Heading into those remaining games, we are confident knowing what we can do with this team. It will be something special with our strongest team,” Julmis said.

Puerto Rico leads the group on goal difference with six points and a 2-0 win/loss record. Guyana is in second place with six points with a 2-0 record. The Bahamas is in third with zero points, ahead of fourth place Antigua and Barbuda on goal difference.

The match against Antigua and Barbuda at home is set for October 14. The Bahamas will play in Antigua and Barbuda on October 17. Both are key matches for The Bahamas before the third and final window in November.