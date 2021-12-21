Team Bahamas wraps up action in Abu Dhabi

The Bahamas wrapped up competition in the pool with two national records at the 15th FINA (International Swimming Federation) World Short Course Swimming Championships (25 meters) yesterday. Izaak Bastian and Lamar Taylor closed out the meet in the pool for The Bahamas at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Bastian swam in the 50 meters (m) breaststroke while Taylor swam in the 100m freestyle.

After setting two national records in the 100m breast on Friday, Bastian swam a national record time of 27.24 seconds in the 50m breast yesterday. He erased his own national record time of 28.04 seconds in the 50m breast set on the 50m split on Friday.

The 20-year-old swam in the fifth heat that saw six qualifiers to finish eighth out of 10 swimmers and 24th overall. He fell short in finishing in the top 16, missing out on swimming in the semifinals.

In the 100m breast, Bastian was fourth in his heat and finished 30th overall with a new national record time of 59.61 seconds on Thursday. He became the first Bahamian to go under a minute in that event.

Taylor was also brilliant in the pool touching the wall in a national record setting time of 49.52 seconds. The youngest swimmer on Team Bahamas finished just inside the top-50 at number 49. His first 50m split was 23.16 seconds and his second 50m split was 26.36 seconds.

Taylor swam in the men’s 50m free preliminaries on Saturday. He placed 41st overall and fifth overall in heat number seven with a time of 22.38 seconds.

Finishing their swims for Team Bahamas on Sunday were Joanna Evans and Lilly Higgs.

Evans became the first Bahamian to make two finals at the same edition of the World Short Course Championship. She joined Jeremy Knowles and Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace as the only Bahamian swimmers to advance to a final.

The 24-year-old made the finals in the 200m and the 400m free races. She finished seventh overall in the 400m final with a time of 4:01.09 on Sunday. The Grand Bahamian placed eighth overall in the 200m final with a time of 1:54.93 on Thursday – shy of her personal best of 1:54.36.

“Both races went well,” Evans said. “It was important to make finals as an initial goal and then try and do well in the evening. Neither were personal bests but they were good races when it comes to strategy and placement.”

It has been a long fall of racing for her as she looks to take the next few days off. She will look to reset and regroup for the FINA World Long Course Swimming Championships and the Commonwealth Games set for summer 2022.

Higgs swam her way to two national records in the 50m and 100m breast races. The 21-year-old was third in the 50m breast heat and finished 28th overall in a new national record of 31.38 seconds. She erased the old national record of 32.27 seconds, set by Victoria Russell, by almost a full second.

Higgs swam in the heats of the women’s 100m breast. The 21-year-old swimmer swam out of lane two in heat three to win her heat with a national record of 1:07.87. The record was previously held by Victoria Russell with a time of 1:14.89. Higgs’ time placed her 26th overall in the preliminaries.

The quartet swam in the 4x50m free relays on Friday. They placed fourth in heat three with a time of 1:36.43. Taylor started off the relay and swam a split of 22.10 seconds. Bastian swam the second leg and his split was 22.27 seconds. Higgs and Evans swam the third and fourth legs, respectively. Both swam splits of 26.03 seconds.

The head coach of the four-member team was Andy Loveitt. The team manager and federation representative was Georgette Albury, and Cordero Bonamy was the physical therapist. Rounding out the delegation as a federation representative was Gena Culmer-Taylor.

The meet began on Thursday and wraps up today as Team Bahamas is expected to leave UAE today.