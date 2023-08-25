Team doctor weighs in on injuries

BUDAPEST, Hungary – The temperature reached as high as 95 degrees during the 19th World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Stadium in Budapest, Hungary, and at some point, it was going to have an effect on some of the athletes.

Team officials are still not certain to what extent it played, if any, on the injuries of Steven Gardiner and LaQuan Nairn, but stated that the athletes are well taken care of with sufficient water, fruits and supplies, in a preventative measure against dehydration, cramping and other injuries.

It was revealed that Gardiner, who was the favorite for the gold medal in the men’s 400 meters (m) here in Budapest, suffered a grade one sprain in the tendon that is attached to his posterior right thigh. That injury occurred with him leading his semifinal race of the men’s 400m at the 300m mark on the track. Coming around the second bend, he grimaced in pain, pulled up and fell to the track.

Gardiner was evaluated by Team Medical Officer Dr. Keir Miller and medical officials here in Budapest, and it as determined that he suffered the grade one sprain. He will shut down his 2023 season and prepare for a comeback in 2024, an Olympic year, looking to defend his Olympic title.

Nairn got injured on his final attempt in the qualifying rounds of the men’s long jump on Wednesday. It was reported that he suffered both an ankle and knee injury, and that he was still undergoing tests on Thursday.

“There isn’t any indication of any long-term damage to Stevie and that is a good sign. We believe that he will make a full recovery in time for next year, and that is important with next year being an Olympic year. It’s more than possible that he makes an appearance at the Paris Olympic Games. In fact, I’ll be very surprised if he is not ready to go by the world relays,” said Dr. Miller.

As it relates to Nairn, he said they still don’t know the extent of his injuries and are awaiting test results. Nairn underwent an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) test on Thursday. Dr. Miller said they are both in high spirits and both are looking forward to returning to competition. In the meantime, they will support the Bahamian athletes who are still in competition.

“We know that there is a nation behind us and these athletes are happy and proud to represent that nation. They will give it their all and sometimes when you do that, you are susceptible to injuries and other ailments,” said Dr. Miller. “It’s unfortunate what happened to Stevie and LaQuan but the others are holding their heads high and we are just offering as much support as possible. This is a small team from a small country, but we have a big heart.”

Few expected the warm temperatures that are currently being experienced in Budapest. Dr. Miller said they are dealing with it as best as they can, staying hydrated, and ensuring that the athletes are well taken care of and that all of their needs are provided.

“I think that everyone is a bit overwhelmed with the temperatures that they are competing in, but our athletes are well conditioned. It’s difficult to gauge how much they are affected, but it’s not just our athletes who are being affected. It’s affecting everyone,” he said.

More than 2,000 athletes from more than 200 countries are competing in the 35,000-seat National Athletics Centre in Budapest. The world championships will run through August 27.