Teams arrive for Bahamas Bowl

The Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders (6-6) and the University of Toledo Rockets (7-5) arrived in The Bahamas in Wednesday, excited to get bowl week underway as they prepare for Friday’s collegiate football game.

The seventh edition of the Bahamas Bowl is set for this Friday starting at noon at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. It will be carried live on ESPN, and the event is free to Bahamians.

Both the Blue Raiders and Rockets are making their second trips to The Bahamas with the Blue Raiders coming out on the losing end in the second annual game in 2015, and the Rockets falling short in the fifth annual game three years ago. Both are looking for a reversal of fortune this time around.

“We’re the underdogs but we expect to play well,” said Blue Raiders head coach Rick Stockstill on their arrival to Atlantis on Monday. “Our guys have to understand that they have to be mentally tough enough and understand that they have to be able to separate work from having fun. This is not a vacation. Hopefully, we could come down here and play our best game of the year.”

The Blue Raiders finished fourth in the 2021 Conference USA (C-USA) East Division Standings, earning their bowl eligible win on the final day of their regular season with a 27-17 victory over the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Owls. The favored Rockets finished third in the 2021 Mid-American Conference (MAC) West Division Standings. The Blue Raiders came in around 12:30 p.m. yesterday while the Rockets entered the country about two to three hours later. Both teams are housed at Atlantis on Paradise Island.

“It’s already been a long day but the process has been smooth. For us, it’s really been a breeze so far,” said Stockstill. “This is the first time that about 95 percent of our team has been out of the country, so we just want them to enjoy the experience but also understand the reason we are here – to play a game and win a game. That is our mindset and our focus. We have plenty time to enjoy Atlantis but it’s also a work week.”

Stockstill said the atmosphere surrounding the experience, particularly the weather, so far, is fantastic.

“We love it here. When we left this morning, it was 27 degrees. When we got here, it was 80 degrees, so that in itself would answer your question about the atmosphere,” he said. “We love the people and we love the hospitality. Everyone associated with the bowl and everyone in this community do a fantastic job of welcoming us to this great destination.

“It was a great experience for us in 2015. Western Michigan beat us but we’re hoping that the result will be different this time around. We’re playing a really good team but we have to be prepared to execute our style of play. Once we do that, I like our chances. We have a huge challenge ahead of us and, hopefully, we’ll be ready to play.”

Reed Blankenship, a 6’1” 204-pound safety, now in his senior year, said he’s looking forward to the experience.

“I just want to enjoy myself. You don’t get this opportunity on a regular basis, so the idea is to enjoy ourselves but also handle business. We know that we have a job to do and we’re prepared to do it,” he said. “We know that Toledo is a good team but we’re excited to play them. It’s going to be a challenge but every game is a challenge. Our work ethic hasn’t changed. We’re ready for it.”

Marcus Greer, a 6’3” 298-pound center and sophomore, said he’s intrigued by the beauty of The Bahamas and is looking forward to a grand time.

“Right now, I just want to get a tan – I’m a li’l pale right now,” he said. “I’m just looking to putting my feet in some sand and hanging out with the guys – go out with a bang and spend as much time as possible with my brothers. On the drive to the hotel, we noticed how clear and beautiful the water is. Everyone is excited to check it out a li’l bit more but we know we’re here for a football game and we’re focused on that. We play really hard each and every game. Even in the games we lost, we feel that we’re the toughest team out there, so we’re looking to bring that same intensity to the field on Friday.”

In 2018, Toledo lost by a field goal to Florida International University (FIU) as a fourth quarter comeback attempt fell short. Toledo head coach Jason Candle said they intend to enjoy the amenities of Atlantis, and experience the warmth and hospitality of The Bahamas, but are looking to come out on the winning end this time.

“What an adventure to get here and what a great experience to finish up your season with,” he said. “We’re looking forward to a great week and a great football game. A bowl game is a reward for a good season. This is an opportunity for us to come here and finish the season the right way. If we could have that experience and have some fun while doing it, that’s obviously the main goal, and to be able to do it in a place like this, is first class.

“A picture never does this place justice. This is a first-class resort. People come from all over the world to come vacation here. We’re very blessed and very lucky. After the last 18 months, what everyone in the world has been through, we certainly don’t take this opportunity lightly. This is a first-class experience and a great opportunity for our guys. We’re not tourists – we’re football players and we want to win the football game but I feel this is an opportunity for us to do both – have a good fun week and also to go out there and play really well on Friday.”

Candle said he definitely plans on enjoying the beach this time around and soaking up some of the sun here in The Bahamas.

“I’m going to get my toes in the water at least once this time. Maybe, I could get on the water slide and get in the ocean a bit and just have some fun while here,” he said.

Nate Bauer, sophomore, and 6’0” 197-pound safety, said he, too, plans on going in the water and enjoying the beach.

“We’re excited. This place is great – great hotel, great service and great people. The events last time were awesome and we’re just looking forward to the experience again,” he said. “I’d like to get on some jet skis this time for sure and get back on the one slide that goes real fast. I also want to do the slide with the sharks. It was a lot of fun last time but we didn’t come out on top, so that is something that we’re definitely looking to accomplish this time around. We’re looking to win the game.”

The 2021 Bahamas Bowl will be the first collegiate bowl game this season, kicking off the 2021 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Football Bowl Subdivision series of games. Both teams will practice at 9:30 a.m. today and again on Wednesday and both will have a walk-through on Thursday before the big game on Friday.

The seniors of both teams will end their collegiate football careers on a national stage outside the United States (US). The Bahamas Bowl is the only collegiate football bowl game currently played outside of the US. It has been played at the 15,000-seat Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium since the inaugural game in 2014.

The 2020 edition of the bowl game was cancelled, due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected to make a grand return this year.