Teams ready for Bahamas Bowl

The return of the Bahamas Bowl is just eight days away and the coaches from the University of Toledo Rockets (7-5) and the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders (6-6) are making their final preparation as their teams prepare to kick off the 2021 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Football Bowl Subdivision season.

The Rockets will represent the Mid-Atlantic Conference (MAC) and the Blue Raiders will represent Conference-USA (C-USA). The game gets underway at noon at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium on December 17. It will be carried live on ESPN. There is no admission fee for Bahamians.

Blue Raiders’ Head Coach Rick Stockstill and Rockets’ Head Coach Jason Candle spoke to the media yesterday via a Zoom press conference.

It was not an easy season for the Blue Raiders as they had to use four different quarterbacks during the season to pull out some wins. Stockstill said he is happy to be returning to The Bahamas having coached the Blue Raiders in the 2015 edition of the Bahamas Bowl.

“We’re really excited about participating this year. We took last week off and then we started preparations. We started practice last Saturday,” Stockstill said. He said they were able to hold a second practice on Tuesday as they prepare for this bowl game.

“We’re really excited. Our players are energized about attending this game and playing a good Toledo football team,” Stockstill said.

Candle is also making a return to the Bahamas Bowl with the Rockets as the head coach having done so in 2018. Both coaches were unable to get a win in their time here in The Bahamas.

“It’s an honor and we are excited to be a part of this bowl game,” Candle said. “To have the opportunity to travel with a group of young men who have had a tremendous season and worked hard to get to this point in time, and to be able to do that out of the country and in such a beautiful place in a great environment where I think football is becoming an important sport is a wonderful thing. I think that’s a very unique challenge in a very unique experience having been there, done that already once before.

“If I look back at it, the hospitality was tremendous. The game day operations and everything like that was first-class and you know we just had a really good experience. Now in the game before we came up three points short, but other than that you know what a fantastic week and you know we would look forward to, you know, learning on some of the experiences that we had there and then try to do our best to duplicate that and have another great week.”

Asked about the differences in the team he coached in 2015 and this year, Stockstill said there are a few differences.

“The big difference is that we threw the ball a lot more,” Stockstill said. “We threw for over 4,000 yards that year. We’re not throwing the ball as much as we were then, so that’s a difference offensively. Defensively, we were mature on that side of the ball we had Kevin Byard and Pat McNeill, one of our linebackers, TT Barber – he didn’t play in that game because he was hurt. I think we’re probably more mature, a little bit older on defense this year than what we were that year so I think that’s a difference.

“I think probably the biggest difference is offensively we’re not as explosive as we were that year. We’ve got good players on this team. We got good receivers. I just feel like we’re close to breaking loose offensively but we have been a little bit inconsistent throughout this year. We’ve got to be able to run the ball better than what we have. I think that in 2015 we probably ran the ball better than what we have been able to run this year also.”

Some of the key players for the Blue Raiders are safety Reed Blankenship, defensive end Jordan Ferguson, linebacker DQ Thomas, cornerback Quincy Riley, tight end Jimmy Marshall, wide receiver Jalen Pierce and wide receiver Jaylin Lane.

For the Rockets, some of the key players are running back Bryant Koback, quarterback DeQuan Finn, defensive end DeSjuan Johnson, linebacker Dyontae Johnson, safety Tycen Anderson and cornerback Samuel Womack.

With the Blue Raiders showing a different look with four quarterbacks, Candle said that he knows that the Blue Raiders will put a good plan in place around the quarterback. He knows, based on their last games, that they will look to supplement their run game.

A few of those players were named to their respective all-conference teams and are highly ranked in the nation.

Both coaches are happy that their players can come to The Bahamas and kick off the 2021 bowl season. It is special for their seniors, who will end their collegiate football career by showcasing it on the national stage outside the country – in The Bahamas.