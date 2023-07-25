Tech tourism push after govt experiences Saudi Arabia’s model

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said the government hopes to sign another memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia to expand cooperation on matters like tech tourism.

Cooper explained the idea of tech tourism in a video released by the Ministry of Tourism, where he highlights the government’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia to sign a $10 million loan facility that will help this country to enhance the economic development of the tourism industry, through the development of the Tourism Development Corporation’s (TDC) business incubation centers.

Cooper said his government will look to Grand Bahama for the establishment of a tech campus, after seeing a campus in Saudi Arabia.

“This was inspiring because we are at the moment looking at Innovate242, an opportunity to create similar opportunities in the tech space for our citizens,” said Cooper.

“We want to be able to create an incubation center to support entrepreneurship. We want to be able to advance tech tourism, working in harmony with tourism as we’ve known it for decades, very vibrant. But now we want to add another component, and by doing so we are going to be able to attract what we call digital nomads.

“We’re going to build out tech campuses. And hopefully, we are going to advance the idea of an innovation center on the island of Grand Bahama. Some work has already begun, but [in Saudi Arabia] we have been able to see it in action.”

Cooper talked about using tech, like artificial intelligence (AI), to enhance data mining from the immigration cards collected from visitors to The Bahamas.

He said in the video that any exchange with Saudi Arabia will undoubtedly come with the introduction of new technology to The Bahamas. Tourism is already utilizing AI to assist with its website.

“We’re going to enhance what we’re doing here. And certainly by using AI, we’ve started the process of engaging tech in tourism,” said Cooper.

“But overall, we’re looking to see how we can up our game. And by checking out best practices around the world, particularly in Saudi Arabia at the moment, we will be able to glean from some of the new elements of data mining some of the new elements of digital tourism and tech tourism.”