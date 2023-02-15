News

Teen accused of robbing Domino’s Pizza delivery woman of pizza and cash

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email February 15, 2023
369 Less than a minute

A teenager has been accused of robbing a Domino’s Pizza delivery woman of food, drinks and cash.

Prosecutors say the 17-year-old boy robbed the woman of four boxes of pizza, three barbecued wings, a sandwich, two sodas and $182 cash at gunpoint on February 2.

The robbery took place at Bacardi Road around 10:25 p.m.

The accused robber, whose name has been withheld because he’s a minor, was not required to enter pleas to charges of armed robbery and receiving when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux along with his guardian.

He was remanded to the Simpson Penn School For Boys until May 17.

The teen was advised of his right to seek bail in the Supreme Court.

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email February 15, 2023
369 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Artesia Davis

Artesia Davis

Artesia primarily covers court stories, but she also writes extensively about crime.

Related Articles

NIB set to lose $95m in 2023

February 15, 2023

Biden’s climate envoy: We’re all in this together

February 15, 2023

Pintard chides govt on conflicting NIB comments

February 15, 2023

PM: We look forward to discussions at CARICOM

February 15, 2023
Back to top button