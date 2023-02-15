Teen accused of robbing Domino’s Pizza delivery woman of pizza and cash

A teenager has been accused of robbing a Domino’s Pizza delivery woman of food, drinks and cash.

Prosecutors say the 17-year-old boy robbed the woman of four boxes of pizza, three barbecued wings, a sandwich, two sodas and $182 cash at gunpoint on February 2.

The robbery took place at Bacardi Road around 10:25 p.m.

The accused robber, whose name has been withheld because he’s a minor, was not required to enter pleas to charges of armed robbery and receiving when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux along with his guardian.

He was remanded to the Simpson Penn School For Boys until May 17.

The teen was advised of his right to seek bail in the Supreme Court.