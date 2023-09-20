Teen fined for bringing drugs on school campus 

A Doris Johnson High School student on Tuesday avoided jail for bringing 27 homemade Rice Krispies treats that were laced with marijuana onto the school’s campus.

At his arraignment, Thomas Graham, 19, of St. Andrews Beach Estates, pleaded guilty to a charge of drug possession with intent to supply.

Police officers arrested Graham at the school on September 13 after the drug-laced treats were found in his bag.

His lawyer, K. Melvin Munroe, asked the court to consider putting Graham on probation, as it was his first brush with the law.

According to Munroe, Graham was suspended from school, which gave him a chance to return to continue his education.

McKinney said the drugs could have affected the student body if the treats were not seized. Since the drugs were brought onto a school campus, McKinney convicted Graham and fined him $1,500.

Graham paid the money to avoid being sentenced to six months in prison.

Additionally, he was sentenced to one year of probation.

If he reoffends during that period, Graham would be jailed for six months.

Inspector Kendrick Bauld was the prosecutor.