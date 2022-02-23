Teenager testifies woman sold her into sex trafficking

A teenager recounted in sordid details how a bank employee bought her before he went to work.

The 17-year-old took the witness stand yesterday in the human trafficking trial of Jamalaya Roberts, an employee of Commonwealth Bank on Prince Charles Drive.

Roberts, 41, has denied the accusations at his trial before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Just 16 years old at the time, the girl recalled how Shimeka Rolle, who at the time she believed was her childhood friend’s aunt, asked her mother’s permission to take her for something to eat on March 1.

The minor said after getting breakfast from a restaurant in Nassau Village, Rolle took her and her friend to the Fox Hill Park, where they met Roberts who was driving a Honda Accord.

The teenager said Rolle and her friend left her alone with Roberts and he told her his name.

She recalled, “I told him that name didn’t sound like a boy’s name and he showed me his ID and that was his name for true.”

The teen said that Roberts drove north along Fox Hill Road, passed the graveyard and went to a private beach.

After he parked, Roberts took off the pants for his suit and his boxers and put on a condom.

The girl said she asked Roberts what he was doing. That’s when he allegedly told her, “You think I paid Shimeka my money on air.”

The witness said she tried to fight him off, but she eventually gave in because Roberts was stronger than she was.

She said after Roberts had sex with her, he dressed and they returned to the park. The teen said she went back into Shimeka’s car.

The witness said she saw Roberts later that day when Shimeka took her to an apartment.

The witness recalled that Roberts was with “three other niggas.”

She said Shimeka left her there while she went out for food.

She said Roberts told her that he had paid Shimeka for her and that she had to do what he said.

The teenager testified that Roberts had sex with her again. She said that he said he had to go to work, but he told her that Shimeka said she had to have sex with his “boy” too.

The teenager said she had sex with Roberts’ boy and Shimeka then took her and her friend to Smith’s motel, where they were forced to have sex with another man.

The girl’s mother also testified yesterday. She said she gave Shimeka permission to take her daughter out.

After she didn’t return, the mother said she reported her daughter missing.

The mother said her daughter returned home on March 4 and told her that Shimeka had forced her to have sex with different men.

As a result, the woman said she reported the matter to the police.

The trial continues. Roberts was initially charged with Rolle, but she took a plea deal.

Eucal Bonaby and Inspector Samantha Miah are the prosecuting lawyers.

Nathan Smith represents Roberts.