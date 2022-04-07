Telcene Alice Albury nee Wilson

age 87 years, will be held on Saturday April 09, 2022 at 11:00a.m. at St.. Barnabas Anglican Church, Baillou Hill and Wulff Roads. Officiating will be Rev’d Fr. Roderick Bain and Rev’d Fr. Kristopher Higgs. Interment will follow in the Eastern Cemetery, Dowdeswell Street.

Due to Government COVID-19 regulations attendance at the Service is limited.

Cherishing her memory forever in their hearts are her children: Leslie, Sonja, Orlando and Shavonne Moss (Bobby); Grandchildren: Lathario and Telron Albury, Tenee Wright, Sean Thompson, Allison and Alisha Moss; Great-Grandchildren: Alandra, Landan, and Liam-Adian Albury and Teleyah McKenzie; Brother: Sir Frankly Wilson (Lady Sharon Wilson); Sisters: Dorothy Huyler, Maxine Archer (Samuel), Brenda Mae Ferguson and Catherine Mackey (Adam); Brothers-in-law: Percival Albury (Kathleen), Patrick and Rudolph Albury; Sisters-in-law: Eleanor Butler, Barbara Albury (Neville), Beatrice Albury and Carolyn Hughe; Nephews: Kingsley Munroe (Maedawn) Reggie Munroe (Olga), Wayde Huyler (Curlena), Royce, Dwayne Huyler, Kevin Archer (Inger), Franon Wilson (Shelly), Christopher Wilson (Cheyl) Richardo Rolle (Anna) Walter Keith Rolle, Sheriff Ferguson (Cindy), Clarence Styles, Gilroy Albury (Yvette), Alvin and Arnold Mackey, Anthony Rahming, Pitano, Devon, Jarel Albury; Nieces: Dr. Marlene Huyler, Andrea Huyler-Kelly, Laverne Archer-Crawley, Dellareese Rolle, Sharlyn Smith (Frank), Roselle Moxie (Dr. Beverton), Kara Culmer-Wilson, Tina Russell and Family, Dr. Nevillene Rolle and Family, Claudete Bethel (Keneth), Cherisse Moss (Charles), Carroll Albury, Hazel Armbrister, Nerissa, Tasha, Shantel, Sophia and Nadia Albury; Thirty-three Grandnieces and grandnephews; Cousins: The families of the late Gorman, Norman, Iris, Mary and Bernadette Baker, Cyril Baker, Christine, Michael and Terry Baker, Cynthia and Roselyn O’Brien, Shelia Smith (Thomas), Maxine Lamb and Jerry Darryl Thurston Wilson Lamb of New Jersey, Doris Knowles, Patricia Hall, Ena Williams, Leonease Lightbourn, Johnnyamae and Thelma Thurston and families, Wendell Thurston, Minister Larry Thurston, Edward Sr., Thomas and John Jr. Thurston, Grace Russell, Velma Johnson, Dan Thurston and Karen Ferguson (cousin-in-law); Other Relatives and Friends: Mrs. Joy Russell (caregiver), Dr. Joseph Poitier and family, Miami, Fl., Bernadette Poitier and family, Miami, Fl., Joann Johnson and family (Eleuthera), Hillary Smith and family, Cassandra Smith and Olga Culmer ,The Bay Street Straw Market Family and many others too numerous to mention.

Special thanks to; Dr. Sheena Smith Wallace, Dr. Breviton Moxey and the Doctors and Staff of Princess Margaret Hospital – Private Surgical.

There will be No Viewing at the Church

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets, on Friday April 08, 2022 from 11:00a.m. to 12:30p.m.and from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.