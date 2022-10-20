Tempting quick fixes 

Though new regulations brought the expanded list of price-controlled items into effect on Monday, grocers remain adamant that this would be detrimental to business, and in a respectfully worded statement late Tuesday, intimated that they do not intend to comply with what is currently being proposed.

In that statement, the Retail Grocers Association said while it affirms its commitment to working with the government of The Bahamas toward ensuring that food is affordable for Bahamians in these challenging economic times, “the association maintains that the impact of the recent expansion of the Price Control Basket (PCB) will undoubtedly prove catastrophic to the local wholesale and retail industry”.

That statement was released a day after Prime Minister Philip Davis and other government officials met with representatives of the retailers, manufacturers and wholesalers in the industry.

While Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said grocers have until Friday to adhere to the recent expansion, he also told reporters that the government has asked them to come back with something they can live with.

The grocers advised that further consultations are planned.

While the prime minister said in his national address last week that 38 items are being added to the breadbasket list, the grocers reiterated in their recent statement that “it is in actuality 38 categories of foodstuffs, which would affect more than 5,000 items to which inventory and price adjustments would have to be made”.

“To facilitate such changes would be a very expensive undertaking and would mean that 40 to 60 percent of total revenues for local wholesalers and retailers would be controlled,” the Retail Grocers Association said.

“Additionally, such a decision was made without prior industry consultation and at a time when businesses are faced with already slim profit margins, increasing electricity costs, increased operating expenses and theft.”

In deciding to expand the list of price-controlled items, the prime minister was undoubtedly well intentioned. He wants to bring inflationary relief but, again, it is evident that the implications of that decision were not well considered.

An April 2020 World Bank report, titled, “Price Controls: Good Intentions, Bad Outcomes”, said the use of price controls is widespread across emerging markets and developing economies, including for food and key imported and exported commodities.

“Although they are sometimes used as a tool for social policy, price controls can dampen investment and growth, worsen poverty outcomes, cause countries to incur heavy fiscal burdens, and complicate the effective conduct of monetary policy,” the report read.

“Replacing price controls with expanded and better-targeted social safety nets, coupled with reforms to encourage competition and a sound regulatory environment, can be pro-poor and pro-growth. Such reforms need to be carefully communicated and sequenced to ensure political and social acceptance.”

Similarly, an April 2008 New York Times article, titled, “Price controls on food are usually futile, economists warn”, stated that while governments in various countries were addressing the challenge of rising food prices by imposing price controls, the outcomes were often not as expected.

“By fixing prices below market levels, they hope to ease the burden on their citizens and avoid social unrest,” the article noted.

“But evidence from past crises shows that such measures do not reverse price trends and may end up having the opposite effect, say international economists, who advocate aid for the poor instead.”

It added that while price controls may be seen as a tempting quick fix, there is little proof that they work to dampen inflation.

Based on the pushback being received by the Davis administration to the prime minister’s announcement last week regarding the new price-controlled items, it does not seem the experts in his administration did much economic modeling on likely impact.

There was certainly no consultation with the business people in the sector who would have been able to explain the implications on business. These are not implications any prime minister would want to see play out.

Davis needs to go back to the drawing board with his advisors, and carefully consider the full consequences that are likely to flow from seeking to push these changes down the throats of grocers.

He should also learn a lesson that tempting quick fixes may prove to fix nothing at all.