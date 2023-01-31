Ten shot dead by police, six injured in 2022

Police shot and killed 10 people in 2022 and injured another six, according to statistics recently released by Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander.

In 2021, police shot and killed 11 people and injured another nine.

Explanations provided for police-involved shootings are that officers were in fear for their lives during confrontations with suspects.

The most recent shooting death of an individual by police occurred around 12:30 a.m. on January 21.

Police shot and killed Kwondrick Lowe, 18. Officers reported that while on routine patrol in the area of Kemp Road and Edwards Avenue, they observed a male with a firearm.

Police said Lowe “engaged” officers, who shot him dead.

The shooting sparked questions in some quarters about whether the teen’s killing was justified.

Speaking on Friday, Fernander noted, “There was a lot of talks out there with respect to the police-involved shooting, the latest one, and there were some questions put out there for the police. I can’t speak directly to it because the matter is presently before the court, Coroner’s Court.”

Fernander said there is footage from that incident that he will hand over to the coroner.

He warned that police do not fire warning shots as some members of the public suggested they should do in certain situations.

“We are trained to eliminate any kind of threats, that threat level, either to you, to me, directly to my colleagues, or citizens, and that officer is trained to do just that, to eliminate the threat if his life or his partner’s or some civilian’s life is in danger,” the commissioner said.

“We are not trained to fire no warning shot. That’s not the position. A ‘fella’ shooting at you and you firing shot in the air to tell him stop?

“We have to be real with this and that’s why we continue, we investigate properly to ensure that justice is served across the board.

“If you’re wrong, then you’ll face the music. If you’re not justified in that, you’ll face the music like anybody else. You have to account for your action. Everybody has to account for their actions.

“And we continue to do just that, to train our officers to ensure that what they do, that how they execute their duties, that they are fair and upright with respect to it. That’s why we have an independent investigative body, which is madam coroner.”

The Coroner’s Court has gone an extended period without hearing police-involved shooting cases because there was no marshal in place to marshal the evidence.

A lawyer has recently been appointed, so those matters are expected to resume soon.

It is understood that there is a considerable amount of such cases that need to be heard.

Fernander said on Friday he is pleased that the court can start hearing such cases.

He also reported that there were 170 complaints made against the police.

This compares to 234 in 2021, meaning a 27 percent decrease.

There were 149 complaints against police in 2020.

Fernander reported that 106 of the complaints made last year are under active investigation and 21 have been withdrawn; some have been found to be unfounded and a few are pending trial or civil action.

“We continue to provide training for our officers to ensure that they provide professional service to the Bahamian people,” the commissioner said.

“We cannot condone any form of police brutality or corruption. This administration will not, I repeat, will not stand for that.”