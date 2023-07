Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Deaconess Tena Janice Johnson, 61 yrs., a resident of Abraham’s Bay, Mayaguana, died at PMH on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

She is survived by her husband: Leroy Alexander Johnson; 1 son: Leroy Johnson Jr.; 2 daughters: Faleisha Johnson & Cleotha Collie; 5 sisters: Ingrid Carey, Velma Cox, Jane Baker, Monique Butler & Curliemae Johnson; 3 brothers: Oscar, Jason & George Brooks; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of relatives & friends.