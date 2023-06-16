Tennis junior nationals set to resume

After a short break, the 2023 Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association’s (BLTA) AID Junior National Tennis Championships will resume today at the BLTA’s National Tennis Center.

Champions were crowned in the under-8 girls, under-10 girls and under 10-boys divisions last weekend. This weekend, the under-12, under-14, under-16 and under-18 girls and boys will be on display, competing in singles and doubles.

The event gets underway at 2 p.m. today and runs through June 21. Champions could be crowned as early as Tuesday.

Action will resume on Friday with the round of 32 in the Boys 16s. In the first match of the day, on Court No. 2, Synaj Watkins will take on Khai Rees and that will be followed by a Girls 16s match in the round of 32, Millie Beukes going up against Azaria Wilson. Following that Kaylah Fox and Srae’ Rodgers will battle in a Girls 16s round of 32 match, and in the final match of the day on Court No. 2, Vonteneke Rolle and Olivia Schick will compete in a Girls 14s round of 32 match.

On Court No. 4, Patrick Mackey Jr. and Atharva Hombal will battle in the first match of the day in a Boys 16s round of 32 match. Following that, Ayai Bethel and Joshua Eldon will compete in a Boys 16s round of 32 match. That will be followed by a match between Savannah Mckinney and Caila Bowe in the Girls 16s category in the round of 32, and finally, Deven Mahelis and Cameron Ferguson will complete on Court No. 4 in a Boys 12s round of 16 match.

On Court No. 6, Alec Hooper and Miguel Smith will open play in a Boys 16s round of 32 match. That will be followed by Jasleen Salkey and Christina Cappellato in a Girls 16s round of 32 match. Jordan Nixon and Noah Russell will then compete in a Boys 16s round of 32 match, and Vera Carey and Victoria Sandi-Aguilar will close out play on Court No. 6 in a Girls 12s round of 16 match.

On Court No. 8, Asha Mahelis and Gabrielle Deveaux will open play in a Girls 14s round of 32 match. That will be followed by Akeem Major and Zamere Davis in a Boys 16s round of 32 match, Marlee Martin and Azaria Junaid in a Girls 16s round of 32 match and finally Emilia Maldini and Londyn Mortimer in a Girls 12s round of 16 match.

Finally on Stadium Court, Jack Boals and Spencer Taylor will open play in a Boys 16s round of 32 match, Aiden Ritchie and Alessio Battello will follow in a Boys 16s round of 32 match, Danielle Saunders and Sarai Clarke will compete in a Girls 14s round of 32 match and Ellie Nash and Olivia Brannan will battle in a Girls 12s round of 16 match.

Three division champions were crowned last weekend – Eden Storr in the under-8 girls division, Londyn Mortimer in the under-10 girls division and Cory Conyers in the under-10 boys division. Mortimer was dominant as she only lost three games in the entire tournament and Conyers didn’t drop a set for the entire tournament.