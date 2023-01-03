Tennis win for local teen

A Grand Bahama teenager has realized his goal of becoming the top Bahamian men’s tennis player and will compete as part of Team Bahamas in 2023 in the international Davis Cup competition.

Denali Nottage, 19, won the national men’s title at the Giorgio Baldacci Open National Championships at the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association’s (BLTA) National Tennis Centre on New Providence. The event took place from December 19 to 23.

Nottage beat out a number of competitors including fellow Grand Bahamian Rodney Carey in the semifinals in a three-set match. Nottage won the first set, 7-6 (7-5); Carey won the second set, 4-6; and Nottage won the final set, 7-5, to advance to the finals.

Nottage made it to the semifinals last year before being eliminated and was determined to have a chance at winning the title.

“I knew that the match against Carey would not be easy, but I knew that I had to stay focused, stay positive, and play as hard as I could to win, especially since I didn’t make it past this point last time,” he said.

Advancing to the finals, Nottage knew that the stakes were even higher and that he was one step closer to achieving his goal.

“When I won the match against Carey, I became one of the top two players which was an automatic entry to compete in the Davis Cup competition as a part of Team Bahamas [in 2023], but I wanted to be number one and I had to beat Major to do that,” he said.

Kevin Major Jr., the defending champion, held the previous national title in tennis and was ranked as the number one seed but retired after Nottage won the first game of the first set.

Nottage said, “Last year, I was defeated by Major, so I went back and trained even harder for when this day came again.

“I was mentally and physically prepared to go out there and give it my all. Although it wasn’t the way I wanted to win, it’s still a win. It was a major accomplishment, especially at such a young age, and I am grateful.”

Danny Rigby, who is Nottage’s father and coach, said he could not be prouder of his son’s accomplishments.

“I am excited and extremely proud to see how far he has come in this sport,” Rigby said.

“I have watched him experience some losses and setbacks as a junior tennis player but he did not let them deter him. He kept on practicing and getting better. He never gave up and now he is the number one player in the country.”

Now that the championship title has been achieved, Nottage is preparing for the future.

“I am anticipating representing my country on the international stage and playing with Major at the Davis Cup next year,” he said.

“I’m also looking forward to playing in more tournaments.”

Although he has yet to commit, Nottage is also preparing for and is excited to soon attend university.

He wants to be an example for young people in the country to encourage them to pursue their goals.

“I would like to tell young people to keep at it,” he said.

“Getting to this point was not easy. There were times when I was discouraged but I did not quit. Now, I am a national tennis champion.”