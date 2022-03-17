Funeral Service For

Terecita Anastasia Ferguson, 71

a resident of Mermaid Boulevard South, Golden Gates, will be held at St Agnes Anglican Church, Balliou Hill Road, Grants Town, New Providence Nassau, Bahamas on Thursday, 17th March, 2022, 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Venerable Archdeacon Keith N. Cartwright and he will be assisted by Rev’d. Fr. Ruel J. Strachan along with other ministers of the gospel. Cremation will follow directly after the service.

She will forever be missed by: Her 2 sons Mario & Antonio Ferguson, (Adopted son Cheddi Ferguson); sister: Fayenette Saunders; Daughter-in-law: Kayla Ferguson Grandsons: Amare & Kaylin Ferguson; Granddaughter: Latonya Ferguson; Great- Grandchildren: Demarion & Londyn Ferguson; Nieces: Apryll Pratt, Denise Curry & Marissa Simms; Nephews: Kendal Todd (NYC), Montez Kerr, Demetrius Cunningham Gr.; Nieces: Morgan & Teagan Kerr, Tenneil Sands-Poitier, Maurissa Fawkes, Chelsea & Alexandria Ferguson, Terrell & Tennay Poitier Grandnephews: Glenn, Gareth & Gregory Curry Jr., Michael & Mitchell Fawkes. Grandaunt: Mavis ‘Aunt Del’ Butler; Relatives & Friends: Julie Ferguson, Persis Hepburn & Family, Remone Storr/Reno Williams, Leslie Knowles, Marcus Taylor, Entry 24 & The RBDF Family, The Corner Boys Sporting Club, Management & Staff of JBR Building Supplies, Cyprian & Christopher Cunningham, Hewey Strachan, William Dorelie, Vyest Seymour, Herbert Carey, Kingsley Blacks, Norman Bastian, Dwight Barr, Gaynor Fowler & Family, Management & Staff Princess of Margaret Hospital, The Entire St. Agnes Church Family and others too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at St Agnes Anglican Church on Thursday 17th March, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.