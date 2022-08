Terence Andrew Wilson aged 60 of Havens Addition, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday, August 16th, 2022.

He is survived by his Mother: Iva Wilson; Brothers: Kent, George, Lester, and Sheffield Jr.; Sisters; Valerie Culmer, Eulah Burrows, Sheena Wilson, and Konya Bascom-Wilson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.