Funeral Service for Teresa Mae Minus affectionately called “Terry”, age 51 of Garden Hills #2, will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 11:00am at Golden Gates World Outreach Ministries, Carmichael Road. Officiating will be Bishop Trent Davis assisted by Monsignor Simeon Roberts and other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, Tyler Street.

Left to cherish and celebrate the life and loving kindness of Teresa are her:

Parents : Erskine & Lulamae Minus

Siblings: Valarie Minus, Novia (Bishop Trent) Davis, Tanya (Kevin) Strachan, Herbert Minus, Doral (Monet) Gray & Ricardo (Latoya) Gray

Aunts/Uncles :

Josephine Davis: Royann, Marsha, Mark (Tabitha) & Theodore and their children

Vernal & Lenora Major: Bradley Major, Kevin (Sandra) Major, Nadia & Andrew Dodd, Randy & Avril Major (deceased)

Edna Evans (deceased): Indiana Seymour, Ella Cooper, Felicia Evans, Alisa & Charles Larimore, Basil Evans, Christopher Evans & Anthone Evans

Felix & Miriam Gray: Tasha, Glen, Henry, Aldrin, Desmond, Deangelo, Dwayne, Nadia, Shakira & Sheena Gray

Roderick & Clara Gray: Denise, Tanno, Tamika, Rodney & Samea Gray

Nickolas & Hazel Austin: Shaun & Olivia Austin, Ron Austin, Larissa & Dexton Rolle, Trisca & Chris Kemp, Ryan & Gem Austin & Brian Austin

Bruce & Grace Dean: Sharmaine, Charlton & Kareem Dean;

Curleana Gray: son, Javon Gray;

Nieces & Nephews : Anaya Strachan & Dornet, Danica, Danard, Rashan, Ricardo jr.

And a host of other relatives and friends including Michelle Dean & Family, Bishop Ross & Althea Davis and family (Terez & Stan), Kayla William Neely, Hazel Darville & Family, Olive Lundy, Freda Gray-Thurston & family, Patricia Coakley, Melvern Brown, Skeebo Roberts, Meltoria Minus-Rolle, Jennie Minus, Terry Fox, Denise Dawkins, the Minus Families of Infant View Road/Minus Lane, the Fort Hill & Baldwin Ave family. Stephanie Minus-Taylor & family, Shonie & Marie Minus of Florida, Debbie and Creswell Sturrup & family. Mrs. Olive Lundy, Apostle Kevin Grant & family, Family of Erin & Lynette Brice, Lenore, Carol, June Nixon, Iris of Germany, Carly Armstrong & Armstrong families. The families of McKanns, Simms, Grays & Miller’s Long Island; Jolly, Fox, Edgecombe, Adderley, Smith, Knowles & Miller and all descendants of Jethro Miller families.

Acknowledgements to Fr. Simeon Roberts and St. Cecilia’s Parish, Monsignor Culmer & St. Joseph Church family, Lady Murphy & SAC Class of 1987, St. Thomas Moore School family, Ministry of Health family, Global Ministries family (Pastor Adrian Francis, Mrs. Ruby Saunders), Ms. Jill Cleare. Special thanks to Bishop Owens & Co-Pastor Susie and Washington DC family, Gynae Ward, Princess Margaret Hospital; Drs. Halliday, Cleare, Rivers, Nurse Felicia Evans and other medical staffs.

Special thanks to all other family and friends too numerous to mention.

The body will repose in the Blessed Redeemer Chapel at Ferguson’s Funeral Directors, 7th Terrace Collins Avenue, on Friday from 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m and at the church on Monday from 10a.m. until service time.