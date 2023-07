Less than a minute

0 Less than a minute

Terrell Tamaro “Rell” Mackey, 35 yrs., a resident of Love Hill, Andros died in Mangrove Cay, Andros, on Friday, June 30, 2023.

He is survived by his 1 son: Terrell Mackey Jr.; 2 daughters: Adrinique Russell & Rashan Gardiner; father: Keith Coakley; 1 sister: Jessica Coakley of Fort Lauderdale; brothers: Keith Coakley Jr. of Brampton Ontario, Navardo & Raylando Coakley; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.