Funeral Service for the late Thais La-Faye Russell age 60of Constitution Drive, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday 29th December, 2022 at St. Michael’s Methodist Church, Churchill Avenue. Officiant, The Reverend Dr. Philip Stubbs. Interment will follow in Lakeview Gardens & Mausoleums, Gladstone Road. & John F. Kennedy Drive.

Thais was preceded in death by her Parents: Merrill and Hazel Stubbs.

She is survived by Her Husband of 31 years: Reo Russell; Daughter: Theria Russell; Son: Jairus Russell; Sisters: Pamela Stubbs, Joanne Stubbs-Brooks (Philip); Brother: Clive Stubbs (Sonia); Mother-in-law: Brenetta Evans; Aunts: Eueda Poitier, Vernita Stubbs, Elva Stubbs; Uncle: Clonius Stubbs; Nieces: Tavalla Stubbs- Nottage (Kenderly), Santosh Phillippa Carey (Davious), Taneil Stubbs, Francita Hall, Kendra, Sharron Riley, Latoya Riley-McPhee (Taron), Grace Russell, Ashley, Kim, Tonya, Terez Evans, Maxine, Betty Marshall, Panchetta Marshall, Carol Marshall and Shamika Riley-Munnings; Nephews: Sanchez Brooks (Gina), Coen Stubbs, Demetri Stubbs, Joe Marshall, Taran, Travaughn Evans, Jerred, Jerrado Russell, Anthony Hall, Alex Riley, Grand Nephews: Këvan Nottage, Phenall Nottage, Troy Miller, Alex Riley, Richard Munnings III, Anthony Hall, Joey, Joechan, Jovargo, Keith Marshall; Grand Nieces: Anthonique Hall, Alexis Miller, Princess Hepburn, Ciara Rolle, Taronae Mcphee, Brayden Musgrove, Jorese Marshall, Mario Marshall, Inez and Reneka Evans Lither Moss-Gilbert, Maronique and Mia Marshall, Elisha Smith, Cardia and Jada Evans, Caranique, Latera Marshall, Brittinique Marshall; Great-Grand Nephew: Maxinardo Penn; Great-Grand Nieces: Aryanna Brown, Alexia Riley; Cousins: Reginald Bain, Carla, Mark and David Poitier, Melonie, Edwin, Arthur, Horatio, Shynika, Deidre, Erica and Pamela Stubbs. Ian, Valerie, Nanci, Tanya, Ava, and Brando Stubbs. Prescilla, Marge, Marilyn and David Farrington, Jeffrey, Dion, and Shavon Stubbs. Alice Stubbs & Family, Rose, Sandra, Ida, and William Armbrister. Sandra, Sheva, Carlette, Roger, Eric, Elliot, and Kenny Stubbs. Debbie, Sharon, Barry, Adrian, and Lisa Mott. Rose Newbold, Helen Newbold, Joycelyn Cartwright and Barbara Roxbury, Joycelyn Colebrooke, Cardinal Scott, Michelle Newbold; Sister-in-law: Dale Riley; Brothers-in-law: Anginal, Charles (Deborah) Evans and Tony Evans, Deacon Jerry (Rev’d Daphne) Russell; Aunts and Uncles in-law: Evangelist Suzanna Russell, Doris Lewis, Rev’ Alphonso and Tryphenia Lewis, Bishop John Lewis, Evangelist Lorretta Lewis; Special Friends: Sherill E. Hall-Wilson & Family, Cheryl Rolle & Family, Clarabell Cooper & Family, Dianna Munroe & Family, Joan Brown & Family; Numerous godchildren including: Amy Allen, Richard Munnings III, Gabe & Gabriel Sterling, Andrew Walker, Simone & Cerron; A Host of other relatives and friends: The Brooks Family, The Laing Family, The Nottage Family, The Carey Family, The Poitier Family, Rev. Dr. Philip Stubbs & The St. Michael’s Methodist Church Family, Pastor Vaughn Cash & The Evangelistic Temple Church Family, Pastor Steven Sterling & Family, Bishop Mark Knowles & Family, Walter Ramsay & Family, Rodman Deleveaux & Family, Richard & Leotha Bain & Family, Rostum Evans & Family, Pastor Ryan Bethel and Family, Henery Adderly and Family, Maury Evans & Family, Faith King & Family, Symone Walkine & Family, Tiffany Sawyer & Family, Felecia Beneby & Family, The Young Life Bahamas Family, The St. Michaels Methodist Youth Ministry Family, T.A. Thompson Jr. High School Family, The BTC (BaTelCo) Family, The Farrington Road, and Charlotte Ridge Communities.

The family apologizes for any names inadvertently omitted. We thank you for your love, care, visits and calls.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Wednesday 28th December, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday 29th December, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.